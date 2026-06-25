Employment Hero Appoints Chris Pinkerton as Managing Director, Canada

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Employment Hero, the global AI-powered employment platform, today announced the appointment of Chris Pinkerton as Managing Director, Canada.

In this role, Pinkerton will lead Employment Hero's Canadian business, overseeing growth strategy, market expansion, and the company's efforts to help Canadian small and medium-sized businesses simplify employment, payroll, HR, and workforce management through its AI-powered Employment Operating System.

Chris Pinkerton, Managing Director, Employment Hero Canada (CNW Group/Employment Hero)

Pinkerton brings more than two decades of experience helping technology companies scale, enter new markets, and accelerate growth. Most recently, he served as Chief Growth Officer at Flybits, where he led global expansion and go-to-market strategy across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Prior to Flybits, he held senior leadership roles at Clearco and GetintheLoop, helping build high-growth technology businesses and strategic partnerships. He currently serves as Chair of Accelerate Okanagan, one of Canada's leading technology accelerators.

"Canadian businesses are being asked to do more with less while navigating economic uncertainty, changing workforce expectations and increasing operational complexity. The opportunity isn't just to keep up with change - it's to build businesses that are more productive, resilient and ready for growth," said Chris Pinkerton, Managing Director, Employment Hero Canada. "Employment Hero is helping employers simplify the way they hire, manage and pay their people, giving them more time to focus on what matters most. I'm excited to help more Canadian businesses unlock that potential and grow with confidence."

Pinkerton's appointment comes as Employment Hero continues to expand its presence in Canada, helping businesses streamline employment, payroll, HR, and workforce management through its AI-powered Employment Operating System.

Media Contact

Sean Benmor

NATIONAL Public Relations

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416-676-6482

Megan Felsing

Communications Lead, Employment Hero

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587-575-5273

About Employment Hero

Employment Hero is the global authority on employment, offering a world-leading Employment Operating System (eOS) that simplifies and optimizes every stage of the employment process. Its award-winning platform combines HR, payroll, recruitment, and employee engagement tools with the groundbreaking employment superapp, EH Work, which integrates career management and financial wellbeing. Serving over 350,000 businesses and managing more than 2.5 million employees worldwide, Employment Hero reduces administrative burdens by up to 80%, enabling organizations to focus on their goals and create more productive, engaged teams. By revolutionising the employment marketplace, Employment Hero is making employment easier, more valuable and rewarding for everyone.

SOURCE Employment Hero