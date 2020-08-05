Empagliflozin significantly reduced the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure versus placebo in the EMPEROR-Reduced heart failure trial. The study evaluated adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction

Treatment of heart failure is an important unmet need with over half of those diagnosed dying within five years 1

The EMPEROR-Reduced trial included 32 study sites across Canada

BURLINGTON, ON and TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Positive top-line results from the EMPEROR-Reduced Phase III trial in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, with and without diabetes, were announced by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). EMPEROR-Reduced met its primary endpoint, demonstrating superiority with empagliflozin (10 mg) compared to placebo in reducing the risk for the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization due to heart failure, when added to standard of care. Overall, the safety profile was similar to the known safety profile of empagliflozin.

"Heart failure is on the rise and is a major cause of death, disability and cost to Canadians. New therapies to treat heart failure are urgently required," said Dr. Subodh Verma, a Professor and Cardiac Surgeon at the University of Toronto at St Michael's Hospital, who served as the Canadian lead investigator on the trial and as a member of the Scientific Excellence Committee for the EMPEROR Program. "The results of the EMPEROR-Reduced trial demonstrate that empagliflozin is poised to represent a new standard of care for heart failure, and can add quite considerably to what can be achieved with the current established treatments."

An estimated 600,000 Canadians are living with heart failure, and the risk of death in people with heart failure rises with each hospital admission.2,3 Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction occurs when the heart muscle does not contract effectively, and less blood is pumped out to the body compared to a normally functioning heart.4 Symptoms associated with heart failure, such as breathlessness and fatigue, can impact quality of life.2

"One in five people can expect to develop heart failure in their lifetime, so it is very encouraging to see these positive results from the EMPEROR-Reduced trial demonstrating that empagliflozin improves heart failure outcomes," said Waheed Jamal, M.D., Corporate Vice President and Head of CardioMetabolic Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim. "We are excited to share the full results and are working tirelessly to explore how empagliflozin can improve the lives of people living with heart failure."

Full results from the EMPEROR-Reduced trial will be presented in a hot line session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2020 on August 29, and regulatory submissions are planned in 2020.

Additionally, a second study, the EMPEROR-Preserved trial is exploring the effect of empagliflozin on cardiovascular death or hospitalization in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction – an area with no approved treatment options.5,6 EMPEROR-Preserved results are expected in 2021.

The EMPEROR trials are part of the EMPOWER clinical program, one of the broadest and most comprehensive of any SGLT2 inhibitor, exploring the impact of empagliflozin on the lives of people across the spectrum of cardio-renal-metabolic conditions.

"These results build upon the already established cardiovascular benefits of empagliflozin in adults living with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease," said Jeff Emmick, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President, Product Development, Lilly. "Metabolic conditions that affect the heart and kidneys can lead to serious consequences, including hospitalizations and death. Through our EMPOWER clinical program, we are committed to advancing knowledge about these devastating clinical outcomes. We look forward to seeing how empagliflozin can help adults around the world living with these conditions."

About the EMPEROR Heart Failure Studies6,7

The EMPEROR (EMPagliflozin outcomE tRial in patients with chrOnic heaRt failure) chronic heart failure studies are two Phase III, randomized, double-blind trials investigating once-daily empagliflozin compared with placebo in adults with chronic heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction*, both with and without diabetes, who are receiving current standard of care:

EMPEROR-Reduced [NCT03057977]: will investigate the safety and efficacy of empagliflozin in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF)

[NCT03057977]: will investigate the safety and efficacy of empagliflozin in patients with chronic heart failure with (HFrEF) Primary endpoint: time to first event of adjudicated cardiovascular death or adjudicated hospitalization for heart failure



Number of patients: 3,730



Completion: 2020

EMPEROR-Preserved [NCT03057951]: will investigate the safety and efficacy of empagliflozin in patients with chronic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

[NCT03057951]: will investigate the safety and efficacy of empagliflozin in patients with chronic heart failure with (HFpEF). Primary endpoint: time to first event of adjudicated cardiovascular death or adjudicated hospitalization for heart failure [Time Frame: up to 38 months]



Anticipated number of patients: approx. 5,990



Estimated completion: 2021

*Ejection fraction is a measurement of the percentage of blood the left ventricle pumps out with each contraction. When the heart relaxes, the ventricle refills with blood.

HFrEF occurs when the heart muscle does not contract effectively, and less blood is pumped out to the body compared with a normally functioning heart.

HFpEF occurs when the heart muscle contracts normally but the ventricle does not fill with enough blood, so less blood can enter the heart compared with a normally functioning heart.

About the EMPOWER program

The Alliance has developed the EMPOWER program to explore the impact of empagliflozin on major clinical cardiovascular and renal outcomes in a spectrum of cardio-renal-metabolic conditions. Cardio-renal-metabolic conditions are the leading cause of mortality worldwide and account for up to 20 million deaths annually.8 Through the EMPOWER program, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are working to advance knowledge of these interconnected systems and create care which offers integrated, multi-organ benefits. Comprised of nine clinical trials and a real-world evidence study, EMPOWER reinforces the long-term commitment of the Alliance to improve outcomes for people living with cardio-renal-metabolic conditions. With more than 27,000 adults enrolled worldwide in clinical trials, it is one of the broadest and most comprehensive clinical programs for an SGLT2 inhibitor to date.

About Heart Failure

Heart failure is a progressive, debilitating and potentially fatal condition that occurs when the heart cannot supply adequate circulation to meet the body's demands for oxygenated blood or to do so requires increased blood volume leading to fluid accumulation (congestion) in the lungs and peripheral tissues.9 An estimated 600,000 Canadians are living with heart failure.2 Worldwide 60 million people are affected and the prevalence is expected to increase as the population ages.10 Heart failure is highly prevalent in people with diabetes11 however, approximately half of all people with heart failure do not have diabetes.10,12

The empagliflozin heart failure program was initiated based on data from the EMPA-REG OUTCOME® trial, which assessed the effect of empagliflozin added to standard of care compared with placebo added to standard of care.13

About Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Conditions

Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are driven to transform care for people with cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, a group of interconnected disorders that affect more than one billion worldwide and are a leading cause of death.8

The cardiovascular, renal and metabolic systems are interconnected, and share many of the same risk factors and pathological pathways along the disease continuum. Dysfunction in one system may accelerate the onset of others, resulting in progression of interconnected diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, heart failure, and kidney disease, which in turn leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular death. Conversely, improving the health of one system can lead to positive effects throughout the others.14,15

Through our research and treatments, our goal is to support people's health, restoring the balance between the interconnected cardio-renal-metabolic systems and reducing their risk of serious complications. As part of our commitment to those whose health is jeopardized by cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, we will continue embracing a multidisciplinary approach towards care and focusing our resources on filling treatment gaps.

About Empagliflozin

Empagliflozin is an oral, once daily, highly selective sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor and the first type 2 diabetes medicine to include cardiovascular death risk reduction data in its label in several countries.16,17

Inhibition of SGLT2 with empagliflozin in people with type 2 diabetes and high blood sugar levels prevents sugar being re-absorbed by the kidneys, leading to the excretion of excess sugar in the urine. In addition, initiation of empagliflozin also prevents salt being re-absorbed, leading to increased excretion of salt from the body and reducing the fluid load of the body's blood vessel system (i.e. intravascular volume). Empagliflozin induces changes to the sugar, salt and water metabolism in the body that may contribute to the reductions in cardiovascular death observed in the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial.18

About Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company

In January 2011, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced an alliance in the field of diabetes that centres on three pipeline compounds representing several of the largest treatment classes. This Alliance leverages the strengths of two of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, combining Boehringer Ingelheim's solid track record of research-driven innovation and Lilly's innovative research, experience and pioneering history in diabetes. By joining forces, the companies demonstrate commitment in the care of people with diabetes and stand together to focus on patient needs. For more information about the Alliance visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca or www.lilly.ca.

About Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of 19 billion euros. Our significant investment of almost 3.5 billion euros in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 600 people across Canada.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found at www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Eli Lilly Canada

Eli Lilly and Company is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by Colonel Eli Lilly, who was committed to creating high quality medicines that meet people's needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to people who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and contribute to our communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Eli Lilly Canada was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto, which eventually produced the world's first commercially-available insulin. Our work focuses on oncology, diabetes, autoimmunity, neurodegeneration, and pain. To learn more about Lilly Canada, please visit us at www.lilly.ca.

For our perspective on issues in healthcare and innovation, follow us on twitter @LillyPadCA.

References

_________________________________ 1 Ponikowski P, Anker SD, AlHabib KF. Heart Failure: preventing disease and death worldwide. ESC Heart Fail. 2014;1(1):4–25. 2 Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Heart failure. Available at: https://www.heartandstroke.ca/heart/conditions/heart-failure. Accessed July 2020. 3 Solomon S, Dobson J, Pocock S, et al. Influence of Nonfatal Hospitalization for Heart Failure on Subsequent Mortality in Patients with Chronic Heart Failure. Circulation. 2007;116(13):1482–7. 4 American Heart Association. Ejection Fraction Heart Failure Measurement. Available at: https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-failure/diagnosing-heart-failure/ejection-fraction-heart-failure-measurement. Accessed July 2020. 5 ClinicalTrials.gov. EMPagliflozin outcomE tRial in Patients With chrOnic heaRt Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (EMPEROR-Preserved). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03057951. Accessed July 2020. 6 Harper A, Patel H, Lyon A. Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Clin Med (Lond). 2018;18(Suppl 2): s24–s29. 7 ClinicalTrials.gov. EMPagliflozin outcomE tRial in Patients With chrOnic heaRt Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction (EMPEROR-Reduced). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03057977. Accessed July 2020. 8 GBD 2015 Mortality and Causes of Death Collaborators. Global, regional, and national life expectancy, all-cause mortality, and cause-specific mortality for 249 causes of death, 1980–2015: A systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2015. The Lancet. 2016; 388(10053):1459–544. 9 American Heart Association. What is Heart Failure? Available at: https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-failure/what-is-heart-failure. Accessed: May 2020. 10 GBD 2017 Disease and Injury Incidence and Prevalence Collaborators. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 354 diseases and injuries for 195 countries and territories, 1990–2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017. Lancet. 2018;392(10159):1789–1858. 11 Yancy CW, Jessup M, Bozkurt B, et al. 2013 ACCF/AHA guideline for the management of heart failure: a report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation/ American Heart Association Task Force on Practice Guidelines. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2013;128(16):e240–e327. 12 Suskin N, McKelvie RS, Burns RJ, et al. Glucose and insulin abnormalities relate to functional capacity in patients with congestive heart failure. Eur Heart J. 2000;21:1368–75. 13 Zinman B, Wanner C, Lachin JM, et al. Empagliflozin, Cardiovascular Outcomes, and Mortality in Type 2 Diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2015;373:2117–28. 14 Ronco, P. McCullough, S. D. Anker et al., "Cardio-renal syndromes: report from the consensus conference of the acute dialysis quality initiative," European Heart Journal, vol. 31, no. 6, pp. 703–711, 2010. 15 C. Lazzeri, S. Valente, R. Tarquini, and G. F. Gensini, "Cardiorenal syndrome caused by heart failure with preserved ejection fraction," International Journal of Nephrology, vol. 2011, Article ID 634903, 7 pages, 2011. 16 Product Monograph Jardiance®. Canada. Available at: https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca/sites/ca/files/documents/jardiancepmen.pdf. Accessed: July2020. 17 European Summary of Product Characteristics Jardiance®, approved May 2018. Data on file. 18 Vallon V and Thompson SC. Targeting renal glucose reabsorption to treat hyperglycaemia: the pleiotropic effects of SGLT2 inhibition. Diabetologia. 2017;60(2):215–25.

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: Anne Coffey, Specialist, Brand Communications, Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (416) 526-5388; Helen Stone, Manager, Communications, Eli Lilly Canada Inc., Email: [email protected], Phone: (416) 693-3169