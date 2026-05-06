EMP METALS RECEIVES FIRST SALTWORKS EQUIPMENT DELIVERIES AT PROJECT AURORA DEMONSTRATION PLANT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) (FSE: 9ST) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first seven truckloads of production equipment from its technology partner, Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks"), have arrived at its Project Aurora lithium Demonstration Facility located at the Company's Viewfield Project Area in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Saltworks modular unit being positioned into the Project Aurora demonstration plant (CNW Group/EMP Metals Corp.)

The delivery is a significant operational milestone for Project Aurora, EMP's integrated, continuous-flow lithium refining demonstration system designed to process ten (10) m3/day of raw brine from wellhead to lithium chemicals. The production equipment will be immediately positioned within the facility, with remaining equipment deliveries expected over the coming weeks as the Company works toward its targeted plant start date in Q3, 2026.

"We are excited to have Saltworks' processing equipment arrive at our Stoughton facility pre-commissioned and on schedule. This is a moment we've been building toward for several years and I want to thank Saltworks for their technical proficiency and dedication to the success of Project Aurora as we transition from construction to operation." said Karl Kottmeier, CEO of EMP Metals.

Project Aurora represents a joint initiative between EMP Metals and Saltworks Technologies aimed at simplifying lithium brine refining, reducing costs, and de-risking scale-up through a fully integrated system. As part of the collaborative's design mandate, Saltworks will advance full-scale plant design and cost estimates for a 3,000+ tonne per year modular, repeatable commercial refinery for EMP Metals, utilizing real-world data and process insights generated during the demonstration phase.

EMP's Saskatchewan brine resource benefits from clean chemistry free of hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) and oil-derived organics, shallow low-cost drilling, established infrastructure, and a pro-critical minerals regulatory environment. These advantages allow the Company to target an initial commercial production scale of 1,500–3,000 tonnes per year.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341