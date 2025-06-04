Emirates Logistics embarks on Kenya expansion at Tatu City SEZ

TATU CITY, Kenya, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Emirates Logistics, a leading supply chain and logistics provider in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has announced its expansion into Kenya, where it will construct a state-of-the-art facility at Tatu City SEZ, Africa's leading new city, located just 30 minutes from Kenya's capital, Nairobi. The facility will support the growth of Emirates Logistics' world-renowned clients across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Entrance to Tatu City Special Economic Zone, Africa's leading new city, located just 30 minutes from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. The location of Emirates Logistics’ new state-of-the-art facility.

"We are proud to strengthen our presence in Kenya with our expansion to Tatu City, reinforcing Emirates Logistics' global footprint of comprehensive logistics capabilities," said Steven van der Vliet, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Logistics. "This new strategic facility is part of our broader commitment to offering world-class infrastructure in key growth markets. Being located at the heart of Kenya's economic engine allows us to deliver flexible, seamless, and tailor-made logistics solutions that empower both our existing and new customers to thrive."

Construction of the facility is set to begin this year, adding to Emirates Logistics' global presence spanning 15 countries and a worldwide network of agents. With over 20 years of experience in international markets, the company operates owned warehousing, offices, and transport fleets in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Malaysia.

"Tatu City warmly welcomes Emirates Logistics to its new home in Kenya, where it will thrive in a conducive business environment," said George Kapanadze, Group CFO at Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City SEZ. "As a mixed-use Special Economic Zone, we specialize in attracting foreign direct investment to Kenya in an infrastructure-ready location that offers the services and amenities global investors like Emirates Logistics demand, including housing, retail, schools, parks, and recreation."

Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder, creates secure, predictable, and proven environments for individuals and businesses, with developments valued at over $5 billion across the continent. The company's urban developments in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo host over 200 businesses, accommodate more than 6,000 students, and encompass 10,000 mixed-income homes, either completed or under construction.

Tatu City, Rendeavour's flagship development in Kenya, welcomes 25,000 people daily, who live, work, and study within its thriving community. The city hosts over 100 businesses. Companies based at Tatu City include Heineken, Cold Solutions, CCI Global, Dormans, FullCare, Kärcher, CKL, Naivas, NCBA, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Hewatele, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Tamarind Group, ADvTECH, Friendship Group, Bakels, Novis, and Davis & Shirtliff.

Firms setting up operations in the Tatu City SEZ benefit from a range of incentives, including a 10% corporate tax rate for the first 10 years and 15% for the following 10 years, compared to the standard 30%. Businesses also enjoy VAT zero-rating on goods and services and exemptions on import duty and stamp duty.

