Eminent Reports Airborne Geophysical Survey Results at Hot Springs Range

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion and interpretation of a high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over its 100%-owned Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in Humboldt County, Nevada.

Dan McCoy, President & CEO, commented:

Figure 1. Hot Springs Range Project’s Eden Prospect – Plan view map of the reduced to pole (RTP) airborne magnetics data. Major changes in the magnetism from the RTP map are coincident with faults mapped on the surface and from seismic surveys. Figure 2. Cross section of the amplitude component of the 3D magnetic vector inversion (MVI) model by Jim Wright from the airborne magnetics data. Hot colors are more magnetic, cool colors are less magnetic.

"The airborne magnetic and radiometric survey has delivered outstanding resolution of the structural framework at HSRP. Multiple layers of geophysical evidence now reinforce our geological model and clearly define high-priority drill targets along this emerging Carlin-style gold trend parallel to the Getchell trend. Combined with our recent seismic success and drilling intercepts, these results strongly position us for the next phase of drilling, set to commence July 6, 2026."

The Company plans to integrate these new airborne results with existing seismic, geochemical, and drilling data to finalize targets for its upcoming 10,000-meter reverse circulation drill program at HSRP. Three crews will operate continuously to accelerate drilling and assay turnaround across the Otis and Eden targets.

The Survey

The survey, flown by Precision GeoSurveys in March 2026, covered approximately 53 km² with 50 m line spacing and tight terrain clearance. It provides detailed geophysical data that significantly enhances the Company's understanding of subsurface structures, lithologies, and potential alteration zones associated with its emerging Carlin-type gold system.

Key Results:

Structural and Lithological Mapping: The magnetic data clearly delineate contrasts between magnetic Tertiary volcanic rocks and non-magnetic Paleozoic/Mesozoic sedimentary units. Numerous linear features, offsets, and boundaries highlight fault structures and contacts that align with known mineralized corridors at Otis and Eden. The survey confirms and refines major structures, especially at Eden, where the Paleozoic rocks at depth are obscured by post mineral volcanics and sediments. The primary north-south structures originally mapped from surface, then refined by the seismic survey (see the Company's May 25, 2026 news release) are further characterized by the magnetic and radiometric data (Figure 1). The data further identifies additional prospective features.

Radiometric Insights: Radiometric data (potassium, thorium, uranium, and total count) provide complementary information on surface geochemistry and alteration. Potassium highs and ratio anomalies help map potential hydrothermal alteration zones critical for gold mineralization. These signatures align well with existing soil geochemistry and gravity anomalies, strengthening target prioritization.

Integration with Existing Data: The new airborne dataset integrates seamlessly with prior gravity, seismic (ReMi), and geochemical surveys. A detailed Magnetic Vector Inversion (MVI) model further refines 3D subsurface architecture, supporting drill hole planning at Otis and Eden targets.

Demagnetized Zones and Structural Intersections: A prominent demagnetized zone is evident in the interpreted Paleozoic basement at Eden. This zone is coincident with the intersections of first-order (i.e., Spring City, Bullhead, & Shelton faults) and second-order faults (i.e., Crossover, Bear, Crossroads, Chimney, & South Fork faults) and aligns with surface geochemistry anomalies. Such demagnetization is often associated with hydrothermal alteration and structural preparation -- key controls for Carlin-type gold mineralization in Nevada (see Figure 2).

Additional details on the Otis and Eden targets, including figures and seismic interpretations, are available in the Company's May 26, 2026 news release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Justin B. Milliard, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a non‑independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43‑101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dan McCoy

CEO & Director

Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com

X (Twitter): @eminent_gold

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/eminent-gold-corp/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/eminent.gold.corp/

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Celts and Gilbert South.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "could" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will" or "could" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and commencement of drilling, mobilization of the drill rig, the planned scope and objectives of the drill program, the interpretation of geological features and mineralized systems, and the Company's exploration plans for its Nevada portfolio.

These forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and drilling risks, contractor availability and performance, changes in project parameters, geological interpretations, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic, market and business conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact: Eminent Gold Corp., Phone: +1 604-505-7751, Email: [email protected]