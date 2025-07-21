Eminent Initiates Gravity Survey at HSRP to Enhance Drill Targeting

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a high-resolution gravity geophysical survey at the Otis target within its Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in Humboldt County, Nevada. Located adjacent to the prolific 50-million-ounce Au Getchell Trend¹, HSRP represents a strategic land position within one of Nevada's most productive gold districts. Drilling is expected to resume once gravity data is fully interpreted and integrated.

In collaboration with Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross"), a 9.9% shareholder, Eminent has launched a gravity survey designed to image the subsurface with enhanced resolution. The survey aims to delineate subtle structural features—such as faults and fluid conduits—that may represent key controls on mineralization. This work is intended to sharpen the targeting model and increase the probability of intersecting higher-grade zones, as the company believes it is vectoring toward a more extensive mineralized system. The survey will also aim to refine the Eden target located within the 15 km-long Hot Springs Range trend.

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist and Director, commented:

"Our early drilling at Otis confirmed a robust gold-bearing system within the NE trending Otis structure. We believe that Otis is likely a secondary structure where the current gravity survey is designed to highlight additional structural corridors in the Otis area, which may be feeding the Otis structure mineralization. This will be our first opportunity to run a geophysical program over the entire 15+ km length of the property to reveal the structural plumbing at our other targets Sitka and Eden and could further reveal new targets in this prospective, underexplored belt."

The gravity survey is anticipated to be completed in the coming weeks, which will be followed by the resumption of drilling in August.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

"We believe we are in the early stages of uncovering a significant gold system at our wholly owned HSRP property in Nevada. Our collaboration with Kinross, a major stakeholder, is enhancing our exploration efforts as we advance the robust system we've identified. Eminent is well positioned with three major gold opportunities in Nevada, all coming online with drill permits this year and a strong outlook on gold performance."

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by, Michael Dufresne, P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement

Mineralization, resources, or reserves reported on adjacent or nearby properties, or within the same geological trend, are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Hot Springs Range Project. Investors should not rely on such comparisons as a basis for potential mineralization or economic viability at the Company's property. All exploration results are subject to further analysis, and there is no guarantee of future resource definition or development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paul Sun

CEO & Director

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Gilbert South, and Celts.

