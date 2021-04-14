Eminent Gold appoints Dan McCoy to the Board and as Chief Geologist of the Company

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (the "Company" or "Eminent") is pleased to announce that Dan McCoy has formally joined the Company as its Chief Geologist and has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Dr. McCoy has a PhD in economic geology and has worked extensively in the mineral sector for over 30 years, specializing in precious metals exploration in the Americas and in Africa. Dr. McCoy was the President and CEO of Keegan Resources where he led the team that discovered the multi-million ounce Esaase Deposit, which Galiano Gold is now actively mining. He served as Chief Geologist at Cayden Resources Inc., where he led the acquisition and exploration teams that identified the exploration opportunity of the El Barqueño project in Mexico, leading to the company being acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd in 2014.

More recently, Dan worked as a key technical consultant with Eminent and assisted with assembling the high quality exploration opportunities that the Company is exploring in Nevada.

Eminent is also pleased to announce that the website is now live at www.eminentgoldcorp.com.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the role of Chief Geologist and to the board of Eminent. Dan's impressive technical abilities and track record of exploration success will complement the exceptional and unique exploration opportunities we are pursuing in Nevada."

Dr. McCoy commented:

"Eminent has quickly assembled a unique portfolio in Nevada, representing the most important types of gold deposits. The new Carlin type concepts at the Hot Springs Range Project, the first ever consolidation of the Spanish Moon District, and the highly under explored Weepah project, all present rare opportunities that would be difficult to come by anywhere, much less in Nevada, the most prolific gold region in the world."

Dr. McCoy further commented, "I am looking forward to working with Paul and the rest of the team at Eminent on some of the most exciting gold discovery opportunities I have seen in my career as a geologist."

Eminent also announces that Martin Bajic is stepping down from the Board of Directors effective April 14, 2021 but will remain the Company's CFO and continue to work with the team to deliver value for shareholders.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, and Spanish Moon District. For more information, please visit www.eminentgoldcorp.com.

