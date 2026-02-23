Eminent Announces Warrant Incentive Program

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced an early warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 5,355,950 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the non-brokered private placement of 10,711,900 units completed by the Company on May 2, 2025 ("Prior Private Placement").

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, the Company is offering an inducement to each holder of Warrants that exercises their Warrants during the two-week period from February 23 to March 9, 2026 (the "Early Exercise Period") consisting of the grant of one additional common share purchase warrant (an "Incentive Warrant") for each Warrant exercised. Each Incentive Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share (a "Share") exercisable at a price of $1.50 per Share until May 2, 2027.

To be eligible for the Incentive Program, the holder of the Warrants must, prior to 5:00 p.m., Pacific Standard Time, on March 9, 2026, complete and provide the Company with the Warrant exercise documents, the applicable funds, and an accredited investor certificate to the Company or otherwise the Company must be satisfied that the distribution of Incentive Warrants to such holder would be exempt from prospectus requirements. The Warrants that remain unexercised following the Early Exercise Period will immediately become subject to their original terms and conditions, and no Incentive Warrants will thereafter be issuable on exercise.

The Company anticipates using any proceeds from the exercise of Warrants for exploration of its mineral properties and general corporate purposes. The exercise of Warrants under the Incentive Program is expected to fully fund the Company's near–term financing and drilling needs. No finder's warrants issued in connection with the Prior Private Placement will be eligible to participate in the Incentive Program. Any Incentive Warrants issued, and the Shares issuable upon their exercise, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants.

Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com

LinkedIn: eminent-gold-corp

Instagram: eminent.gold.corp

Twitter (X): @eminent_gold

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on the discovery of high-quality gold deposits in Nevada. The Company's multidisciplinary team has a track record of exploration success and applies modern, science–driven approaches to target new gold systems in the Great Basin. Eminent's portfolio includes the Hot Springs Range, Gilbert South, and Celts projects.

Email: [email protected]