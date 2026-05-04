EMERGE Announces CFO Appointment and Strengthened Finance Leadership Structure

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), an acquirer and operator of profitable e-commerce brands and technologies, today announced a management transition.

The Company is pleased to appoint Michael Murphy, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary, effective May 4, 2026. Michael is succeeding Dasha Enenko who will continue to support the Company in an ongoing consulting capacity, reporting to Mr. Murphy, ensuring continuity across the Company's finance function.

Mr. Murphy brings over 25 years of finance and leadership experience across public and private equity-backed companies. He has served as CFO and senior advisor to multiple businesses, leading finance functions through periods of growth and transformation. He has led finance teams in both large, complex companies, including Dye & Durham Limited, Allied Nevada Gold Inc. and Acasta Enterprises Inc., as well as smaller, high-growth businesses including Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc., where he scaled the finance organization during a period of rapid growth from approximately $20 million in annualized revenue to over $150 million. His experience spans mergers and acquisitions, financings, cost optimization initiatives, restructuring, and financial systems implementation. Mr. Murphy began his career at PwC, where he developed deep expertise in Canadian and international public company transactions, regulatory compliance, and financial reporting. Mr. Murphy holds a BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario and an Accounting Diploma from Wilfrid Laurier University. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant in Canada.

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE, commented, "On behalf of the EMERGE team, I am pleased to welcome Michael as our CFO and Corporate Secretary. His depth of experience scaling public companies and leading high-performing finance teams will be instrumental as we execute on our next phase of growth and capital allocation. We'd also like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dasha for her partnership, in her role as interim CFO, during a period of immense progress at EMERGE. We are pleased she will remain involved in a consulting capacity, under Michael's leadership, and ensure continuity across the finance function."

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined acquirer and operator of profitable e-commerce brands and technologies across Direct-to-Consumer ("D2C") and Business-to-Business ("B2B") segments. Our D2C portfolio spans our Grocery and Golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service. Our Golf vertical includes UnderPar (discounted golf experiences), JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green (discounted apparel and equipment). EMERGE B2B houses Viral Loops, our referral marketing platform that enables hundreds of international clients to acquire and retain customers. EMERGE is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ECOM".

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Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A and Annual Information Form which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, President, and CEO

EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

SOURCE Emerge Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Michael Murphy, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]