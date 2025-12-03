Emerald Clinical Appoints Luke Gill as Vice President, Global Head of Oncology, Medical & Scientific Affairs

Accomplished biotech and CRO leader brings 25+ years of global oncology drug development and operational excellence to propel Emerald's continued growth.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Emerald Clinical Trials , a leading global clinical research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of Luke Gill, MSc, MBA, as Vice President, Global Head of Oncology, Medical & Scientific Affairs. This appointment underscores Emerald's continued investment in advancing oncology innovation and delivering high-performing, science-driven clinical programs worldwide.

Luke brings more than 25 years of international experience in oncology drug development, clinical operations, and strategic partnership management across the biotech and CRO sectors. He has led global oncology programs from first-in-human and translational research through pivotal Phase III trials and regulatory submissions, driving operational excellence and scientific rigor throughout the process.

Before joining Emerald, Luke held senior executive roles at leading CROs, overseeing multi-regional oncology portfolios and strategic alliances with major pharmaceutical and biotech partners across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. He holds an MSc in Neuro and Molecular Pharmacology and an MBA, uniting deep scientific expertise with business and operational leadership.

"Luke's appointment marks a pivotal step in Emerald's growth strategy as we expand our oncology capabilities and global footprint," said Glenn Kerkhof, Chief Executive Officer, Emerald Clinical Trials. "His proven ability to integrate scientific insight with operational excellence will strengthen our partnerships and accelerate delivery for biotech and pharma clients worldwide."

At Emerald, Luke will lead the continued expansion of the company's global oncology portfolio, working closely with clinical, medical, regulatory, and business development teams to drive cohesive, high-impact program execution.

"I'm excited to join Emerald at such an inflection point in its journey," said Luke Gill. "We share a commitment to advancing innovative oncology therapies with agility, integrity, and precision to deliver meaningful progress to patients and partners worldwide."

About Emerald Clinical Trials

Emerald Clinical Trials is a leading clinical research organization operating worldwide that serves over 100 biotechs, and 6 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Singapore and driven by operational expertise and scientific excellence, the company provides comprehensive clinical trial services to clients globally, offering solutions across all trial phases. For more information, visit www.emeraldclinical.com .

