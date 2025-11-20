Emend Vision Fund Secures $5 Million from Manitoba First Fund, Boosting Total Capital to Over $30 Million

Strategic Partnership Fuels Early-Stage Industrial Technology and Agri-Food Innovation, Strengthening Investment Capacity in Manitoba.

WINNIPEG, MB and VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Emend Vision Fund ("EVF") today announced a pivotal $5 million investment from the Manitoba First Fund ("MFF") into its Emend Vision Fund I Manitoba LP. This strategic commitment significantly expands EVF's capacity to back early-stage, high-growth companies driving industrial transformation across Manitoba. With an additional $5 million committed from the Emend Vision Fund I LP specifically for Manitoba focused investments, this partnership will now direct a minimum of $10 million of early-stage venture capital in the province. EVF will prioritize companies in agriculture technology alongside innovation for oil & gas, mining, clean water, industrial AI, transportation and logistics, and critical infrastructure.

MFF's significant investment follows EVF's successful $25 million first close in Spring 2025, which established a strong foundation for the fund. With MFF's commitment, EVF's total committed capital now exceeds $30 million, further strengthening its ability to operate and deploy capital effectively in line with its mandate.

MFF is a provincially funded, partner-driven investor that works through experienced fund managers like EVF to increase the availability of risk capital for Manitoba companies. EVF will invest MFF's commitment alongside private LPs into pre-seed, seed, and Series A companies with clear plans to create quality jobs, grow exports, and strengthen local supply chains.

"Manitoba First Fund is excited to partner with Emend Vision Fund, an early-stage capital fund known for its deep expertise across diverse industrial sectors and its commitment to supporting pre-seed to Series A organizations in Manitoba," said Ken Ross CEO of the Manitoba First Fund. "We welcome their innovation and expertise along with their investment commitment to Manitoba."

"Manitoba First Fund's commitment is a strong signal for early-stage builders at a critical moment for our economy," said Richard Egli, General Partner, Emend Vision Fund. "This investment empowers us to back founders modernizing core industries – from agriculture and food to energy, mining, water, transportation, and critical infrastructure – helping them move from first customers to repeatable commercial scale in Manitoba and beyond. It's a testament to the thriving innovation we see here, and we are exceptionally well-positioned to deploy capital effectively."

Egli also expressed gratitude to existing LP's; "We also thank our existing LP's, including TELUS Global Ventures, Canso Innovations, Wesley Clover International, and Alacrity Canada, whose foundational support for our first closing was absolutely vital – we could not have done this without them."

How Manitoba founders can engage

Founders and industrial partners interested in driving industrial transformation in Manitoba are invited to connect with Emend Vision Fund. Please reach out at [email protected] and submit a brief overview of your team, the problem you're solving, your solution, current traction, and your footprint in Manitoba.

About Emend Vision Fund

Emend Vision Fund is an early–stage venture capital fund investing in industrial transformation. EVF invests across resources, energy, manufacturing, agricultural technology, clean water, transportation, and critical infrastructure, partnering from the earliest stages through commercial-scale up with deep operating experience, customer access, and company-building support. Learn more at www.emendfund.com.

About the Manitoba First Fund

Manitoba First Fund is a $100 million, provincially funded fund-of-funds established to increase access to venture capital for Manitoba–based businesses by partnering with experienced investment managers that commit to investing in the province. The organization works with fund partners to bring additional capital and expertise to Manitoba companies. Learn more at www.manitobafirstfund.com.

SOURCE Emend Vision Fund

Media Contacts: Emend Vision Fund, R. Todd Tessier, CFO, Managing Partner, [email protected]; Manitoba First Fund, Ken Ross, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]