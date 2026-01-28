EMBARK ON A LIFE-CHANGING JOURNEY BEYOND EARTH WITH SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE

Captivating more than 500,000 visitors worldwide, this immersive space experience arrives in the GTA

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 5, Toronto will experience space like never before, as the world's most acclaimed immersive space experience arrives in Ontario for the first time ever. Space Explorers: THE INFINITE invites audiences to walk among astronauts, float through the International Space Station, and witness Earth from breathtaking new perspectives -- all without leaving the ground.

Based on the Primetime Emmy Award®–winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, created in collaboration with NASA and international space agencies, the experience is a large-scale, free-roaming virtual reality journey. Built from cinematic 3D 360-degree footage filmed inside and outside the International Space Station, guests experience a rare, firsthand view of humanity in space.

During the 45-minute experience, visitors explore freely at their own pace, moving through powerful moments aboard the ISS and encountering the famed "Overview Effect" -- the emotional shift astronauts describe when seeing Earth as a single, fragile planet suspended in the vastness of space. Following the experience, visitors are invited to explore the boutique, offering a curated selection of space-themed gifts to commemorate their journey, and enjoy available concessions. A VIP package is also available which includes an extra 10 minutes of the experience, priority line access and 10% off at the gift shop.

Co-created by the award-winning teams at Felix & Paul Studios and PHI Studio, and presented by VIBRANT studios, the exhibition brings the acclaimed VR series into a fully immersive, walk-through experience -- built on years of unprecedented access to astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

"Space Explorers: THE INFINITE was created to bring people as close as possible to the reality of space," says Félix Lajeunesse, co-founder of Felix & Paul Studios, "It's about sharing the wonder, vulnerability, and beauty of life beyond Earth in a way that feels deeply human."

"Audiences no longer only have to watch stories about human spaceflight. We can really make them feel like participants so they can experience an astronaut's journey from within." Eric Albert, CEO, Infinity Experiences

The experience features real astronauts from space agencies around the world, including Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques, offering a meaningful national connection to this global story of exploration and discovery.

Since its international premiere, Space Explorers: THE INFINITE has welcomed more than half a million visitors worldwide, captivating audiences across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"This is the kind of experience that stays with you long after you leave," says Eric Brouillet, President of VIBRANT Studios, who is presenting the exhibition in Ontario. "It inspires curiosity in kids, awe in adults, and meaningful conversations across generations."

Moving, awe-inspiring, and unforgettable, Space Explorers: THE INFINITE is both an expedition and an emotional odyssey -- one that reshapes how you see the planet, the universe, and yourself.

EVENT DETAILS

Where: GYGO Canada - Square One Shopping District: 99 Rathburn Rd W, Mississauga, L5B 4C1

Date: March 5th, 2026 - for a limited time only

Ticket early access: Join the waitlist on Jan 27, 2026, https://feverup.com/m/553364

Public on sale: Feb 4, 2026 https://infinity-experiences.com/en/cities/mississauga/space-explorers-infinite

Hours: Mon 10am–6pm, Tue–Wed Closed, Thu 10am–6pm, Fri –Sat 10am–8pm, Sun 10am–5pm

Price: Starting at $22.90 Children | $28.90 Adults

ABOUT FELIX & PAUL STUDIOS

Felix & Paul Studios is an Emmy® Award-winning immersive entertainment studio based in Montreal, Canada. The company pioneers premium virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) experiences, combining bold creative vision with cutting-edge technology to craft transformative storytelling that places audiences at the heart of sensory-driven, human-centered narratives. Known for original works such as Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, Traveling While Black, MIYUBI, and Nomads, as well as collaborations with NASA, SpaceX, iconic personalities and franchises like Barack and Michelle Obama, LeBron James, Jurassic World, and Cirque du Soleil, Felix & Paul Studios delivers immersive content across multiple platforms and formats worldwide

ABOUT PHI STUDIO

PHI Studio is a leading catalyst in the field of immersive experiences and XR creation. We design and produce multidisciplinary projects that explore the potential of emerging technologies to open new avenues for storytelling and artistic expression. PHI Studio is committed to collaborating with artists, producers, and partners to foster the creation and development of innovative artworks at the vanguard, shaping the future of the immersive experience.

ABOUT INFINITY EXPERIENCES

Infinity Experiences specializes in the operation and distribution of large-scale immersive experiences. Our goal is to build a network of immersive destinations showcasing the most impactful works of the moment. By collaborating with bold creators from around the world, we ensure the promotion and touring of innovative experiences that combine artistic relevance with technological excellence.

ABOUT VIBRANT STUDIOS

VIBRANT Studios is a creative and experiential production workshop specializing in the development of immersive experiences. Our studios craft unforgettable journeys, moments, and memories for participants of all ages by blending creativity, technology, and innovation.

