ELTON RESOURCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Drummond Ventures Corp. (TSXV: DVX.P) (the "Corporation" or "Drummond") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated October 16, 2024 and November 1, 2024, in connection with the Corporation's previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") with Elton Resources Corp. ("Elton"), Elton has received significant interest from institutional and retail investors and has updated the terms of its brokered private placement subscription receipt financing (the "Financing"). Elton has engaged Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Co-Lead Agents") as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners, together with a syndicate of agents that includes SCP Resource Finance (together with the Co-Lead Agents, the "Agents") in connection with the Financing.

The Financing shall now comprise of a private placement of a combination of: (1) subscription receipts of Elton ("NFT Subscription Receipts") at a price per NFT Subscription Receipt of $0.25; and (2) subscription receipts of Elton ("FT Subscription Receipts" and, together with the NFT Subscription Receipts, the "Subscription Receipts") at a price per FT Subscription Receipt of $0.275, for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $10,000,000 and a maximum of $15,000,000.

Each NFT Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into one common share in the capital of Elton (an "Elton Share") and each FT Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into one Elton Share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" (together with the Elton Shares underlying the NFT Subscription Receipts, the "Subscription Receipt Shares") pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") in each case, upon satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions"), subject to adjustment in certain events, at no additional cost to the holder as described in a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into by the parties (the "Subscription Receipt Agreement"). Each Subscription Receipt Share received by holders of the Subscription Receipts shall then be converted into one share of the resulting issuer from the Proposed Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") at the closing of the Proposed Transaction.

The gross proceeds of the Financing will be deposited in escrow at closing of the Financing pending the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. If either: (i) the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied on or before December 31, 2024, or such other escrow release deadline to be stipulated in the Subscription Receipt Agreement (the "Escrow Release Deadline"); or (ii) prior to such Escrow Release Deadline, Drummond and/or Elton advises the Agents to the Financing or announces to the public that it does not intend to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions, the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled and the escrowed funds shall be returned to the holders of the Subscription Receipts in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Receipt Agreement.

Elton intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing capital expenditure related to the exploration drilling at the mineral properties of Elton, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Subject to the conversion of the FT Subscription Receipts in accordance with their terms, Elton agrees and covenants, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act, that it will, in the case of the Elton Shares issued upon conversion of the FT Subscription Receipts, incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" which qualifies as "flow-through critical mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures") after the closing date and on or prior to December 31, 2025 in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Subscription Receipts. Subject to the conversion of the FT Subscription Receipts in accordance with their terms, Elton shall renounce the Qualifying Expenditures so incurred to the purchasers of FT Subscription Receipts effective on or prior to December 31, 2024.

Additional terms to the Financing and the Proposed Transaction not specifically described herein, including, without limitation, the terms of any compensation paid to Agents in the Financing, the stock split of Drummond and the non-brokered private placement of Drummond, have not changed and are described in the news releases of Drummond dated October 16, 2024 and November 1, 2024.

About Drummond Ventures Corp.

Drummond was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on March 28, 2018, and is a capital pool company (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")) listed on the Exchange. Drummond has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

About Elton Resources Corp.

Elton is a mining exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Darnley Bay project in Northwest Territories, Canada. For more information, please visit www.eltonresources.com.

