Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Successfully Completes Manufacturing Scale-up Run

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V: BABY) ("Else" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing and marketing a real alternative to dairy-based baby nutrition, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed a scale-up manufacturing run of its proprietary powdered baby formula with a subsidiary of SPX Corporation ("SPX").

The Company completed a scale up run of its plant-based powdered baby formula at an Anhydro plant in Denmark. The manufacturing run simulated a full commercial run using the exact facilities, ingredients and formulation that is anticipated for the Company's Q2-2020 product launch. The results from the scale up run, notably identified production efficiencies allowing for lower cost production, less waste and good solubility - all production parameters exceeded expectations.

"We are very encouraged by these positive results. The data shows full feasibility for obtaining high quality product according to industrial standards," stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "This gives us great momentum as we look to full commercial production and bringing the product to market," she added.

Anhydro is a leading global brand within SPX's Flow Technology Segment offering liquid concentration and powder processing solutions, as well as equipment for the international dairy, food, beverage, alcohol, pharmaceutical and chemical industries. SPX designs, manufactures, installs and services a wide range of advanced Anhydro evaporation and drying equipment and solutions for customers in major industries around the world.

About SPX Corporation

SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPW) is a Fortune 500 manufacturing leader that provides its customers with highly-specialized, engineered solutions to solve critical business issues. It specializes in the design, development and delivery of innovation liquid concentration and powder-processing solutions. With headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX has 15,000 employees in more than 35 countries worldwide.

