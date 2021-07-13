Elm Street Technology Acquires Canadian Technology and Marketing Services Companies to Expand North American Operations

Acquisitions broaden solutions portfolio and accelerate Canadian presence. Tweet this

Elm Street Technology's Elevate platform, which aims to maximize real estate professionals' business efficiency by providing a single vendor and point of contact, is currently used by tens of thousands of real estate agents, teams and brokerages across the United States and Canada. Elevate offers a variety of seamlessly-integrated tools including IDX websites, lead generation services, CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention campaigns and more, all backed by comprehensive customer support and training.

"We are thrilled to align our company with Elm Street Technology," stated Allan Goldstein, President and CEO of Morris Marketing and IXACT. "Our collective North American presence will allow rapid product and service expansion across our combined clients, providing the real estate sector with a truly intuitive, seamless user-experience across digital and other marketing mediums."

"Since our inception, Elm Street Technology has expanded our offering and customer base through strategic acquisitions," adds Prem Luthra. "Morris Marketing and IXACT are the ninth and tenth companies to join the Elm Street Technology family in our short tenure and we look forward to building on the power of the brands and solutions they've created. Our company cultures are perfectly aligned around providing incredible products and services to the real estate community, in the United States and now across Canada."

Early in 2020, Elm Street Technology announced a strategic partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across the financial services sector. This partnership has enabled Elm Street Technology to accelerate its organic growth and to pursue strategic acquisitions. Past acquisitions have included companies such as VoicePad, FlowROI, IDX Broker, eMerge, AgentJet, Listingbook, RLS2000 and Consolidated Knowledge.

Elm Street Technology offers a growing portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services with the goal of providing one vendor and one point of contact, fully fused into one singular platform – Elevate - to capture and nurture more leads into closed business. Elevate allows busy real estate professionals the ability to streamline and automate their marketing and day-to-day business objectives by offering high-end IDX websites, lead generation tools, a powerful CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention tools, and more. For more information, please visit tryelevate.com .

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Morris Marketing is a family-owned, 3rd generation company focused on providing customizable and automated lead generation and conversion tools for the real estate sector. Founded in 1929, the company has evolved with the needs of their client-base for close to a century, earning a well-respected reputation for outstanding support and service, and launching the popular IXACT Contact Solutions CRM. For more information, please visit morrismarketinggroup.com or ixactcontact.com.

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare. The firm had $6.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit https://www.aquiline.com/ .

