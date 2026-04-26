Elliott Management Releases Presentation on Daikin Industries, Ltd.

LONDON, April 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together own approximately 3% of Daikin Industries, Ltd. ("Daikin" or the "Company"), today released an investor presentation titled "Elliott's Perspectives on Daikin."

In the presentation, Elliott outlined the significant opportunity for Daikin to increase its profitability, improve its capital efficiency and drive a higher valuation for its shares by taking bold steps to close its margin gap versus its peers, launch an ambitious share repurchase program and conduct a strategic review of its non-core businesses. The presentation described a credible pathway for Daikin to achieve a 14% operating profit margin which, combined with targeted share repurchases, could see the Company's earnings per share more than double.

Elliott remains committed to working constructively with Daikin to deliver an ambitious, credible medium-term management plan that helps the Company close the performance and valuation gaps to its peers.

The presentation can be viewed at https://elliottletters.com.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts:

London

Stijn van de Grampel

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

T: +44 20 3009 1061

[email protected]

New York

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

T: +1 (212) 478-2017

[email protected]

Tokyo

Brett Wallbutton

Ashton Consulting

T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220

[email protected]

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.