Elite Farm Services Expands into Manitoba Through Agreement with Unity Catchers

STEINBACH, MB, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Elite Services ("Elite"), a leading provider of poultry catching and handling services, today announced its expansion into Manitoba through an agreement with Unity Catchers (Unity). Under the agreement, Elite will assume full responsibility for poultry services operations previously carried out by Unity.

The transition will be seamless for customers, with existing crews and service commitments continuing without disruption. Elite will bring additional resources, systems, and expertise to ensure reliable, safe, and efficient poultry handling across the province.

"Elite has built its reputation over the past 20 years by focusing on professionalism, animal welfare, and operational excellence," said Chris Vanrietschoten of Elite. "Our entry into Manitoba reflects our long-term commitment to supporting poultry producers across Western Canada with consistent, high-quality services."

As part of the agreement, Unity will become a shareholder in Elite's Manitoba operations, ensuring strong local representation and continuity while benefiting from the scale and stability of Elite's platform.

With established operations in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, Elite now extends its footprint into Manitoba, strengthening its position as one of Western Canada's leading poultry service providers.

