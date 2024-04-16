ELFBAR zeros in on vape recyclability in continuous dedication

ELFBAR's latest concept vape is recognized by the iF Design Award 2024 for its corrugated paper full-body design

ELFBAR also presents R3 single-use vape prototype, elevating the recycling rate to 85% of the entire product

The brand reiterates its long-standing commitment to its vape recycling program 'GreenAwareness'

HONG KONG, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global vaping technology pioneer ELFBAR announced its product prototypes amid the brand's stepped-up effort to further the recyclability of vaping products.

ELFBAR's concept single-use vape — a corrugated paper structure — wins the product design prize at the world-renowned International Forum (iF) Design Award 2024.

ELFBAR Corrugated Paper Vape

In another latest example of bringing innovation by doubling down on developing recycling technologies, the brand showcases R3, a single-use vape prototype users can detach the battery on their own for more hassle-free recycling.

Minimalist concept boosted by corrugated paper

The award-winning single-use vape applies degradable corrugated paper to its entire shell, an inspiration that originates from cardboard furniture and effectively scales down the environmental impact of single-use vapes.

Users can easily remove the shell by tearing it off along the dotted line. The structure marks the product's vision to stay ahead in the industry's sustainability drive without compromising its durability and user experience.

Used batteries in the discarded products can also be disposed of properly and recycled after the paper shell is removed.

Opt for ever higher recyclability rates

ELFBAR's latest R3 prototype is a testament to its planet-caring stance. By enabling the prototype to be dismantled manually into five parts — lithium battery, shell casing, airflow sensor, battery housing, mouthpiece and nicotine filter, this single-use product lifts the total recycling rate to 85 percent.

Notably, its battery can be detached by users with a simple push-and-release mechanism at the base.

With the easy-to-dismantle structure, this prototype guarantees a hassle-free disassembly and significantly improves the recycling efficiency at waste management facilities.

ELFBAR's recycling milestones

In addition to improving the recyclability of vaping products, ELFBAR has been relentlessly working with partners to put in place recycling points in retail outlets worldwide, and drive public awareness towards responsible vape disposal under the GreenAwareness recycling program.

As of 1 April 2024, ELFBAR and its partners had provided over 160 retail stores with end-to-end collection, transportation, and processing of discarded vapes, and installed recycling bins in more than 1,000 stores across the UK.

By then, over 200,000 pieces of discarded vapes, weighing 5,611 kilograms in total, had been collected, dismantled, and processed responsibly.

Moreover, ELFBAR reiterates its ambition to extend the GreenAwareness recycling program from the UK to other markets, and from ELFBAR to LOST MARY in 2024, in a bid to place recycling bins in over 4,000 stores globally.

As a pioneer in vape recycling, ELFBAR is slated to establish a recycling chain with mature dismantling, recycling, and reusing processes in a closed loop.

GreenAwareness was initiated by ELFBAR on a trial basis in April 2023, with a commitment to comprehensive vape recycling solutions and reducing the impact of waste materials. Through this program, ELFBAR joins hands with professional lithium battery recycling service providers to handle the collection of discarded vapes from retailers, and transport them to an Authorized Approved Treatment Facility (AATF) certified organization, where these devices are fully disassembled into components for a rigorous recycling procedure.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer and innovator in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has been dedicated to exploring new frontiers by providing a distinct and diverse vaping experience, with innovation at its core. ELFBAR stays committed to compliance, youth protection, and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favored and referred to by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

For more information about ELFBAR as a brand and its products, please visit elfbar.com.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognised trademark when it comes to design excellence. The iF brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievements. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honours design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior design as well as user interface (UI), user experience (UX) and professional concepts. All award-winning entries are presented at ifdesign.com.

