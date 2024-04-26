ELFBAR and LOST MARY unveil progress in combatting illicit vapes

Vaping leaders accentuate long-standing stance against counterfeit and illicit products worldwide

Since mid-2021, almost 230 counterfeit manufacturers have been shut down in partnership with authorities

Cross-border regulatory collaboration undergoes with counterfeits confiscated and trademark litigations initiated in various markets

LONDON, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- World-leading vaping brands ELFBAR and LOST MARY announced the latest outcomes from their continued global action against counterfeits and crackdown on illicit products.

"Both brands have implemented an extensive strategy proactively involving stakeholders across various sectors, including regulators, trade associations, wholesalers, retailers, media outlets and consumer groups, to jointly fight against the illicit vape proliferation," said Victor Xiao, Global Vice President of ELFBAR and LOST MARY, on 26 April, the World Intellectual Property Day.

ELFBAR and LOST MARY reveal their efforts to contain the spread of illicit vapes, which encompass measures including, but not limited to, proactively working with regulators worldwide, advocating for robust enforcement, bringing trademark infringement to court, shutting down counterfeit manufacturers, scanning and spotting fake products in retail channels, engaging retail groups, and launching public awareness campaigns.

In the UK: Tackling illicit trade on retail end

ELFBAR and LOST MARY are delivering support to the campaigns launched by the Association of Convenience Stores and the Scottish Grocers' Federation — UK's convenience store trade associations.

Through the partnership between the FACT, a pioneer of IP protection, providing high-quality investigations, intelligence and digital forensics, retailers are encouraged to contribute by reporting illicit vapes to Crimestoppers or their local Trading Standards team — part of the strategy both brands have followed, along with efforts focused on raising awareness of illegal vapes with the support of FACT.

"To further fortify our collective efforts against illicit vapes, we also advocate a licensing scheme to ensure a structured system for verifying retailers," said Eve Peters, Director of Government Affairs for both vaping brands in the UK.

"These are just some of the many steps we've taken to uphold our commitment to delivering the optimum possible vaping experience for adult users in their journey to quitting smoking," she added.

In China: Busting counterfeit supply chain

ELFBAR and LOST MARY have long been supportive of the anti-counterfeit efforts by the Chinese authorities since June 2021, when the brands started this campaign.

As of now, 229 factories, warehouses, traders, and logistics service providers involved in counterfeit trade have been shut down nationwide as part of the enforcement. Several millions and counting of counterfeit ELFBAR, EBDESIGN, and LOST MARY vapes have been seized.

In 2022 alone, both brands initiated 118 criminal litigations against counterfeit product manufacturers, many of which have since moved to Southeast Asia. This has caused a surge in counterfeit ELFBAR-, EBDESIGN-, and LOST MARY-branded vapes being assembled and smuggled to various markets, notably the US.

In Southeast Asia and the US: Alerting rampant counterfeits

To stay abreast of the global anti-counterfeit drive, cross-border collaborations are being forged with authorities in intellectual property capacity across various Southeast Asian markets.

In October 2023, law enforcement in Vietnam's Bắc Ninh confiscated and destroyed over 103,000 vaping products, including 97,000 fake ELFBAR vapes, in a warehouse. In a separate raid of a counterfeit manufacturer, more than 108,000 vapes were seized and destroyed, of which many are EBDESIGN-branded.

Outcomes from the two serial enforcements revealed only a fraction of the widespread counterfeits manufactured and smuggled in some markets.

ELFBAR has repeatedly confirmed that ELFBAR- and EBDESIGN-branded products currently available in the US are not manufactured, shipped, supplied, or marketed by the brand. ELFBAR and EBDESIGN have ceased to supply products to the US since May 2023, leaving a big market vacuum now filled with counterfeits and clones.

Multiple global markets: Spotting counterfeits on retail end

Since September 2022, ELFBAR and LOST MARY have established multi-layered cooperation with regulators in a firm stance against counterfeit vapes in markets, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the United Arab Emirates, and more.

Tens of thousands of counterfeit ELFBAR and LOST MARY units have since been confiscated in 104 retail stores where illicit products were found.

Years of efforts taken in Russia have seen a series of trademark infringement cases initiated in court, with 1,217 and 29 favourable rulings received for ELFBAR and LOST MARY, respectively.

"While we align with regulators in various markets to reasonably regulate the vaping industry and foster a fair and equitable marketplace, we also urge adult users to identify and authenticate the product prior to purchase cautiously," said Victor Xiao, adding that the brands call for more effective measures to be taken against clone manufacturing and smuggling along the upstream of trade routes.

"Smuggled products contain as much untraceable substance for users as they jeopardise the industry's longevity overall," he commented.

