Elevation Gold Reports Q3 2023 Production Results and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ELVT) (OTCQX: EVGDF) (the "Company" or "Elevation Gold") is pleased to announce the production results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3 2023"). The Company expects to file its third quarter financial statements and management discussion and analysis in mid-November 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Gold production and sales materially increased quarter over quarter, as the Company began mining higher-grade ore in Q3 2023 sourced from the East Pit and Mordor areas. Average mined grade increased from 0.38 g/t in Q2 2023 to 0.53 g/t in Q3 2023.

The Company produced 8,380 ounces of gold from 774,588 ore tonnes processed, a 23% increase and 7% increase from Q2 2023, respectively.

The Company sold 8,391 ounces of gold during Q3 2023, a 23% increase from Q2 2023.

Consolidated Operational Results Summary

The following table provides a summary of the Company's operational statistics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.





Q3 2023 Q3 2022

YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Ore tonnes mined t 702,745 778,177

2,127,181 2,239,620 Ore tonnes stacked t 774,588 750,908

2,194,126 2,237,803 Contained gold ounces stacked oz 13,247 12,354

31,786 30,861 Gold grade g/t 0.53 0.51

0.45 0.43 Gold ounces produced oz 8,380 8,835

23,057 21,912 Gold ounces sold oz 8,391 9,096

23,309 22,606

Tim J. Swendseid, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Gold, stated "Q3 2023 was a significant improvement over Q2 2023. Stacked ounces were up by 50% as a result of a 39% grade improvement and a 7% improvement in crusher throughput. Production was up by 23%, and the difference between stacked and produced ounces is due to leach percolation time as the quarter's tons were stacked in 3A and 2C leach pads, both growing in height. When we complete the new 3A Phase 2 leach pad at the beginning of November, we'll be placing ore on the first lift, with minimal percolation times, plus enjoying the benefit of Q3 2023 stacked ounces. That plus the expectation that mined ore grade will be similar to the ore grade in Q3 give us confidence in maintaining guidance for the year of between 34,000 and 36,000 ounces produced. We expect a very strong Q4. My hats off to the Moss mine team for a safe and solid third quarter, on-time and on-budget progress of the 3A Phase 2 leach pad expansion, and for setting Elevation up for a very strong finish of the year!"

Resignation of Director

The Company also announces that effective immediately, Raymond Threlkeld has resigned as a Director of the Company and has transitioned to an advisory role.

Douglas J. Hurst, Chairman and Director of Elevation Gold, stated, "Ray has made outstanding contributions as a director of the Company, and we can't thank him enough. We look forward to his continuing in an advisory role for the Company."

Following this change, the Company's Board of Directors now consists of six members, five of whom are independent directors:

Douglas Hurst, Chairman (Independent Director)

Alan Edwards (Independent Director)

Michael Haworth (Independent Director)

David Peat (Independent Director)

Tim Swendseid (Non-Independent Director)

Douglas Ward (Independent Director)

Short Term Note and Gold Purchase and Sales Agreement

On September 27, 2023, the Company signed a short-term promissory note with a related party for $1.7 million. The note is due and payable on October 25, 2023. On October 6, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement with the same party to receive an advance of $2 million dollars. Under the terms of that agreement, the Company agreed to deliver 1,125 Troy ounces of gold to the party by December 15, 2023.

The proceeds from both these facilities will be used for general purposes at the Company's Moss Mine in Arizona.

Qualified Persons

Unless otherwise indicated, the technical disclosure contained within this press release that relates to the Company's operating mine has been reviewed and approved by Tim J. Swendseid, P.E., MBA, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

"Tim J. Swendseid"

Tim J. Swendseid, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

About Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

Elevation Gold is a publicly listed gold and silver producer, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties located in the United States. Elevation Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada under the ticker symbol ELVT and on the OTCQX in the United States under the ticker symbol EVGDF. The Company's principal operation is its 100% owned Moss Mine in the Mohave County of Arizona. Elevation also holds the title to the Hercules exploration property, located in Lyon County, Nevada.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

