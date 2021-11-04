Elevation Gold Mining Intersects 76.20 Meters Grading 0.73 g/t Gold and 6.50 g/t Silver Starting 15.24 Meters Below the Moss Mine Center Pit

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: ELVT) (OTCQX: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Elevation Gold") a U.S.-focused gold and silver producer with district-scale exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend, is pleased to report recent results from its ongoing multi-phase infill and resource expansion drilling program at the Moss Mine in NW Arizona (Figure 1: Moss Project Drilling Location ). Results presented in this release include those from infill drilling beneath the active Center and East pits and the recommenced Gold Bridge area drilling (Figure 2: Drillhole Location Map).

Key Points, Moss Mine Drilling:

Infill and near-mine drilling at the Moss Mine is targeting the Moss and Ruth veins and associated hanging wall stockwork, along strike of and at depth below the active mining.

Drilling is continuing with two rigs to extend the active pits to both the east and west.

Mining in the West pit has advanced to where drilling of the Gold Bridge Zone can be reactivated. Drilling of the Gold Bridge area is targeting a continuation of the Moss vein system between the Center and West pits.

area is targeting a continuation of the Moss vein system between the Center and West pits. Drilling in the Gold Bridge area returned a thick zone of significant gold and silver mineralization:

area returned a thick zone of significant gold and silver mineralization: Drillhole AR21-515R intersected 144.78 meters grading 0.36 g/t gold and 3.22 g/t silver, including 4.57 meters grading 0.87 g/t gold and 9.77 g/t silver, and including 15.24 meters grading 0.92 g/t gold and 7.44 g/t silver.

Moss Mine infill drilling continued to intersect significant gold and silver mineralization in the Moss vein system at depth below the active Center and East pits:

Drillhole AR21-498R intersected 76.20 meters grading 0.73 g/t gold and 6.50 g/t silver, including 6.10 meters grading 3.62 g/t gold and 36.43 g/t silver (Figure 3: Cross Section Site F2 ).



Drill hole AR21-494R (approximately 274 meters east of Site F2) intersected 109.73 meters grading 0.49 g/t gold and 6.41 g/t silver including 13.72 meters grading 1.52 g/t gold and 20.61 g/t silver.



Drill hole AR21-504R drilled at Site R, located more than 900 meters east of Site F1, intersected 15.24 meters grading 2.17 g/t gold and 35.14 g/t silver, including 4.57 meters grading 5.33 g/t gold and 102.33 g/t silver (Figure 4: Cross Section Site R).

Elevation Gold President, Michael G. Allen commented, "Our infill-exploration drilling at the Moss Mine continues to successfully demonstrate the presence of significant gold and silver mineralization over considerable thickness in the Moss vein system at depth along the entire strike length of the Center and East pits, as well as the continuation of the Moss vein system along strike to the east and west of these pits. We are excited to have recommenced drilling in the Gold Bridge area between the Center and West pits to explore the potential of linking the two pits. Importantly, results presented in this news release, and in those dating back to June 10, 2021, were received after the data cut-off for our recently filed technical report (see news release dated November 1, 2021)."

Elevation Gold Vice President Exploration, Warwick S. Board commented, "Continuity of the mineralized Moss vein system at depth below the current pits, in the gap between the West and Center, and along strike bodes well for additional step-out exploration drilling to the east and west of the current mine. Additionally, key geological learnings gained through the detailed drilling of the Moss vein system, coupled with our evolving understanding of the nature of the regional mineralization controls, are being used to inform and refine exploration of our 168 square kilometer property."

Drilling Results

Gold and silver mineralization has been intersected in the Moss vein and its hanging wall stockwork beneath the Center and East pits along a strike length of more than 900 meters, and to a maximum depth of approximately 185 meters below the deepest part of the current pits (drillhole AR20-359R, see news release dated May 18, 2021). Assay results are pending for numerous additional holes drilled as part of the infill and near-mine drilling program and will be released upon receipt and compilation.

Moss Mine Drilling

Assay results for 18 RC drillholes, from five different drilling locations across the current mine are included in this news release (Table 1). These results are from drilling that tests the Moss vein system over a strike length of more than 900 meters, extending from drill site "Site F2" in the west to drill site "Site R" in the east (Figure 2: Drillhole Location Map).

Gold Bridge Drilling

The area between the Center and West pits at the Moss Mine is named "Gold Bridge" because it represents an opportunity to connect these pits (Figure 2: Drillhole Location Map). Drilling began here in mid-2020 but was halted during pioneering of the West pit. Mining of the West pit has now progressed sufficiently to allow drilling in the Gold Bridge area to recommence.

Assay results are presented for two drillholes drilled in the Gold Bridge area (Table 1). Additional assays from a further ten Gold Bridge drillholes are pending at Skyline Assayers and Laboratories ("Skyline") in Tucson. Results received to date indicate the continuation and presence of significant gold and silver mineralization in the Moss vein system between the Center and West pits and down to depths of at least 140 meters beneath the current West pit. This highlights the potential of merging the Center and West pits into a single pit.



Table 1: Latest Results from Elevation Gold's 2021 Infill and Near-Mine Exploration Drilling at the Moss Mine

Location Hole ID Target Az/Dip (Degrees) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Otto

Load 2 AR21-460R Moss Vein 353/-55 131.06 132.59 1.52 1.09 1.50 1.11 and 152.40 155.45 3.05 0.53 0.90 0.54 and 182.88 190.50 7.62 0.26 5.50 0.34 and 224.03 245.36 21.34 0.59 12.41 0.75 incl. 230.12 236.22 6.10 1.05 17.43 1.28 AR21-461R Moss Vein 032/-45 193.55 208.79 225.55 32.00 0.46 8.31 0.57 incl.

217.93 9.14 0.92 18.12 1.16 AR21-462R Moss Vein 032/-53 192.02 222.50 230.12 196.60 4.57 0.42 3.93 0.47 and

251.46 28.96 0.43 6.73 0.52 incl.

234.70 4.57 0.88 11.27 1.03 Fuel

Tanks AR21-468R Moss Vein 355/-65 211.84 214.88 3.05 1.07 6.85 1.16 and 236.22 239.27 3.05 0.36 1.50 0.38 and 330.71 342.90 12.19 0.37 0.70 0.38 Site F1 AR21-493R Moss Vein 340/-75 13.72 50.29 36.58 0.54 9.80 0.67 incl. 15.24 22.86 7.62 1.00 10.30 1.13 incl. 39.62 48.77 9.14 0.86 23.35 1.17 AR21-494R Moss Vein 340/-88 16.76 22.86 54.86 126.49 109.73 0.49 6.41 0.58 incl.

36.58 13.72 1.52 20.61 1.80 incl.

70.10 15.24 0.83 10.59 0.98 Site F2 AR21-498R Moss Vein 000/-55 15.24 91.44 76.20 0.73 6.50 0.82 incl. 36.58 42.67 6.10 3.62 36.43 4.11 incl. 73.15 79.25 6.10 1.04 5.33 1.11 AR21-499R Moss Vein 000/-87 15.24 89.92 108.20 25.91 10.67 0.27 1.06 0.28 and

99.06 9.14 0.42 4.02 0.47 and

112.78 4.57 0.29 3.23 0.33 Site R AR21-504R Moss Vein 330/-55 80.77 96.01 15.24 2.17 35.14 2.64 incl. 82.30 86.87 4.57 5.33 102.33 6.69 AR21-505R Moss Vein 330/-68 91.44 102.11 108.20 16.76 0.96 16.74 1.19 incl.

106.68 4.57 2.21 35.73 2.68 AR21-506R Moss Vein 330/-77 100.58 121.92 131.06 30.48 0.73 6.68 0.82 incl.

128.02 6.10 1.97 15.10 2.17 AR21-507R Moss Vein 000/-85 115.82 152.40 123.44 7.62 3.43 9.10 3.55 and

167.64 15.24 0.34 8.03 0.44 AR21-509R Moss Vein 000/-70 86.87 91.44 96.01 9.14 0.38 3.67 0.43 incl.

94.49 3.05 0.76 5.50 0.83 AR21-510R Moss Vein 000/-60 76.20 80.77 88.39 12.19 0.57 6.56 0.66 incl.

83.82 3.05 1.19 4.70 1.25 AR21-511R Moss Vein 030/-45 71.63 74.68 3.05 0.80 2.05 0.83 AR21-512R Moss Vein 030/-60 83.82 86.87 3.05 0.36 2.15 0.38 AR21-513R Moss Vein 030/-70 No significant intersection AR21-514R Moss Vein 030/-78 126.49 129.54 3.05 0.32 1.40 0.34 Site 2 AR21-515R Moss Vein 000/-80 0.00 144.78 144.78 0.36 3.22 0.41 incl. 13.72 18.29 4.57 0.87 9.77 1.00 incl. 71.63 86.87 15.24 0.92 7.44 1.02 AR21-516R Moss Vein 000/-45 1.52 18.29 62.48 77.72 76.20 0.30 2.72 0.33 incl.

24.38 6.10 0.69 4.60 0.75 incl.

77.72 15.24 0.43 5.28 0.50

Note: True thickness ranges between approximately 33% of the reported interval thickness for subvertical drilling and 88% for drilling inclined at -45 degrees to the Moss vein. Assay data are uncapped. AuEq = Au + Ag/75. RC drilling was conducted by Boart Longyear. RC samples, collected every 1.52 m, were transported in sealed bags to Skyline Assayers and Laboratories (Skyline) in Tucson, AZ. Field control QAQC samples, including standards, blanks, and field duplicates, were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of three field control samples every 20 regular samples. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-samples with atomic absorption spectroscopy (method FA-01). Overlimit samples of gold were assayed by gravimetric means (FA-02). Skyline Laboratories is accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Elevation Gold, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the Moss Regional Exploration Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

About Elevation Gold Mining

Elevation Gold Mining offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

"Michael G. Allen"

President

