Elevating Trust: Fox ESS Grand Gala 2026 Welcomes Over 300 Global Partners

WENZHOU, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fox ESS, a leading renewable energy solution provider, proudly hosted the Fox ESS Grand Gala 2026 from January 28 to 29 at its headquarters in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. Themed "A Toast to Trust," the summit welcomed over 300 representatives from more than 30 countries to explore the future of clean energy and strengthen international collaboration.

The event kicked off with a keynote address by Michael Zhu, CEO of Fox ESS, who emphasized, "Trust is the cornerstone of our global partnerships. As we navigate the growing push for green energy, I've never been more confident in this industry's future. Our dynamic team is our greatest asset; our frontline employees spend nearly half their time overseas, addressing local needs and creating tailored solutions."

Attendees enjoyed immersive activities, including a guided factory tour that showcased the company's R&D capabilities and intelligent production processes. They also participated in activities such as test-driving, kart racing, and traditional Chinese cultural workshops, fostering meaningful interactions among technology, culture, products, and the brand.

Celebrating Partnerships

The summit celebrated exceptional installers, distributors, and strategic partners whose contributions have significantly advanced clean energy technologies. Their achievements highlight the essential role they play in Fox ESS's global strategy.

Since its inception in Wenzhou, Fox ESS has achieved remarkable growth, employing over 4,000 people and operating in more than 70 countries. According to S&P Global's latest report, the company secured the top market share in Europe's residential energy storage sector in the first half of 2025, particularly excelling in key markets like the UK and Poland.

Global Engagement and Local Focus

Over the past year, Fox ESS participated in more than 40 global exhibitions and hosted over 200 customer events, establishing a robust market presence. This strategy underscores the company's commitment to local adaptation, supported by dedicated service teams and efficient response mechanisms to meet regional demands.

Building a Sustainable Energy Ecosystem

Fox ESS has developed a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. With a team of over 400 R&D professionals, the company has enhanced its feedback mechanisms to better align products with market needs across key regions.

As the global energy transition accelerates, Fox ESS remains dedicated to technological innovation and collaboration, working alongside partners to promote the adoption of clean energy and contribute to a sustainable future.

