ELEU HEALTH LAUNCHES THE WORLD'S FIRST DATA DRIVEN CORPORATE WELLNESS SOLUTION

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Eleu Health, a new health-tech company, announces the launch of its innovative platform aimed at transforming the healthcare industry. Eleu Health's app offers users a comprehensive, holistic and 360º view of their health and wellness, empowering them to take control of their health journeys and improve the mind body connection.

That's good news for business too. With the increasing need to provide employees with health benefits for staff retention and wellbeing purposes, the search to find strategies that can reduce these costs is becoming more prevalent in business. Eleu Health has created a solution, by equipping employees with the tools and resources to be able to help them do this themselves. And in turn, employers can see higher productivity and performance, less sick leave, happier, motivated employees, which ultimately leads to staff retention and reduced long term expenses.

The personalised platform provides actionable real-time, data-driven insights and recommendations based on individual health data, helping users and their care teams to make informed decisions about their health, and drive efficiency in care delivery.

Patrick Freiwah, founder of Eleu Health, was inspired to create the app after his own health journey. Experiencing health issues, he realized that early diagnosis was possible with a data-aggregating platform, saving time, reducing work absences, and minimizing stress. His vision materialized when he partnered with experts, helping individuals take control of their health and understand their data, so that they can collaborate with healthcare professionals to enhance their health and mind-body connection.

The app can also sync to a variety of wearables including smart watches, phones, and blood pressure monitors, helping to monitor around 75% of their data points.

At CAD 10 per user monthly, the app will provide both users and corporates with tracking monitoring and data analysis (customized for the user and anonymized for the corporate) with long term benefits including increased motivation and productivity, reduced sick leave, reduced expenses, and real time feedback.

About Eleu Health

Eleu Health is a global health and wellness company, focused on 360º Wellness Programs for clients who want data driven, innovative, health and wellness solutions for their employees. By building an empathetic global community, using the world's first consolidated health & wellness app, people can access their information and insights, to proactively engage with their care teams and truly understand their body and mind connections.

