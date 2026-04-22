Elemental Trucks Launches North America's First Commercially Available, Hydrogen Fueled 63.5 Tonne Truck: A Milestone for Net-Zero Transport and Canadian Industrial Sovereignty

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Elemental Trucks Inc. (ETI), a Canadian leader in zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles, launched North America's first commercially available, hydrogen fuel cell 63.5 tonne truck at Truck World 2026. This launch showcases ETI's capability to decarbonize the most demanding trucking operations.

Engineered for Canada's harsh climate and heavy-haul demands, ETI's flagship vehicle provides a true one-to-one replacement for high-carbon solutions such as diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG). Unlike battery-electric alternatives, which often face trade-offs in weight and range, ETI's hydrogen platform delivers long-range autonomy and full payload capacity - up to 140,000 lbs - meeting the operational demands of long-haul freight and vocational applications.

A Deeply Rooted Canadian Footprint

ETI is more than a technology provider; it is an architect of a sovereign, zero-emission, transportation ecosystem. Built on a chassis manufactured in Quebec, the hydrogen powertrain is integrated in Ontario with components sourced predominantly within Canada, leveraging the country's existing expertise in heavy-duty trucking and electrification

"Truck World is an opportunity to demonstrate that Canadian innovation can lead the global decarbonization of heavy transport," said Jamie Ally, CEO of Elemental Trucks. "We are building a truck in Canada, for Canada. Hydrogen is the missing piece that enables heavy-payload transport to go net-zero without compromise."

Strengthening Resilience Against Energy Volatility

ETI's platform aligns with national priorities to bolster industrial resilience and energy security. The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, has signaled support for these strategic initiatives, which shield the Canadian economy from global oil price volatility and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

"Elemental Trucks is exemplary in its research and development talent," said Minister Joly. "By leveraging domestic auto parts, manufacturing prowess and intellectual property, the company has successfully developed a next-generation, zero-emission solution for the heavy-duty trucking industry. The global economy is embracing electrification, and our government will continue to invest strategically to grow the Canadian EV industry."

A Strategic Imperative: Call to Action on Infrastructure

While ETI's engineering proves the technology is road-ready, the transition to a zero-emission economy depends on a concerted political and private commitment to build pan-Canadian hydrogen corridors. For this industrial success story to scale, alignment is essential to guarantee a dense network of high-capacity fueling stations and access to affordable, low-carbon hydrogen. Without this infrastructure backbone, Canada's manufacturing lead in clean trucking risks being throttled by logistical gaps. The time to invest in the fueling network is now, to ensure Canadian trucks can power the Canadian economy.

ABOUT ELEMENTAL TRUCKS INC.

Elemental Trucks Inc. (ETI) is a Canadian manufacturer of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks, specializing in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles designed for the most severe operating conditions. Founded in 2022 and based in Toronto, ETI draws on the expertise of its founding partners, Almon Equipment Ltd. and Redrock Power Systems, contributors to the AZETEC project, North America's first 60-tonne fuel cell electric truck demonstration project. With teams in Toronto, Montreal, and Charlottetown, ETI enables strong regional collaboration, engineering excellence, and responsive support across Canada. ETI builds reliable, high-performance trucks for a zero-emission future.

SOURCE Elemental Trucks Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jamie Ally, CEO, [email protected], Frederic Delrieu, COO, [email protected], elementaltrucks.com - Toronto, Montréal, Charlottetown