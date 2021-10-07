Elemental Royalties Notes Endeavour Targeting Discovery of Additional 1.5 - 2.0 Million Ounces at Wahgnion

Endeavour have announced that between 1.5 to 2.0Moz of Indicated Resources are targeted to be discovered at Wahgnion over the next five years in addition to the existing 2.2Moz at 1.51g/t gold of Measured and Indicated Resource. Production at Wahgnion over the period is currently expected to be approximately 775,000 ounces of gold 2

for Wahgnion is 21 to 39Mt at 1.2 to 3.0g/t gold Endeavour have indicated that an approximate US$36 million exploration program over five years to end 2025 will focus on open pit targets located within 10 kilometres of the existing infrastructure, including Nogbele North, Nogbele South, Fourkoura, Hillside and Korindougou, as well as greenfields targets such as Kafina West

There will be a focus on both the Nogbele North and Nogbele South deposits, where Endeavour allocate a high probability of success, targeting the continuation of mineralised structures beneath and between the many Nogbele pits. There has been very limited deep drilling at Nogbele and other deposits which may contain significant resource upside

allocate a high probability of success, targeting the continuation of mineralised structures beneath and between the many Nogbele pits. There has been very limited deep drilling at Nogbele and other deposits which may contain significant resource upside Over the longer term, a number of the satellite deposits and targets will be subject to a multi-year effort given the significant exploration potential

Richard Evans, Elemental's Senior Vice President, Technical, said: "The Wahgnion Gold Project, with >1,000km2 of underexplored high prospectivity Birimian greenstone exploration tenements, has performed well against Endeavour's wider portfolio of projects in a disciplined, probability-weighted capital rationing exploration prioritisation screening process. This has led to an indicative five-year exploration budget of US$36M and a plan to deliver new Indicated Resources that are approximately double the anticipated production over the same period, and at a higher average grade than the current Resource. Endeavour are targeting near term returns based on optimising existing infrastructure, with the Nogbele Complex immediately adjacent to the Wahgnion Mill ranking as highly in terms of probability of success as any of Endeavour's world class West African gold projects."

On behalf of Elemental Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

Note 1: For methodology see Endeavour Mining's Presentation titled "Unlocking exploration value: Discovery target of Indicated resources between 2021-2025" dated September 30, 2021, available at https://www.endeavourmining.com/. Targeted Indicated Resources are based on average tonnage and average gold grades of 1.2 – 3.0g/t. The potential tonnes, grade and resultant quantity of ounces is conceptual in nature since there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if exploration will result in the targets being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

Note 2: Source SNP Global Market Intelligence

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

