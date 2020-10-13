Elemental Royalties notes Dubai 2020 offer to acquire Panton Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) notes that Panoramic Resources (ASX: PAN) has entered into an agreement to sell the Panton PGM Project and associated tenements (Panton) to Dubai 2020 Limited or its nominee (Dubai 2020). Elemental acquired a 0.5% NSR royalty on Panton in 2017.

For complete details please refer to the Panoramic Resources website (www.panoramicresources.com).

"We are excited to see serious interest in the Panton project." commented Frederick Bell, CEO. "With palladium prices sustained at near record highs, we look forward to seeing Panton progress towards development."

Transaction Overview

The terms of the Agreement will see Dubai 2020 acquire an 80% interest in Panton for A$12 million cash. Dubai 2020 has the right to acquire the remaining 20% of Panton with a further A$3 million payment

2020 acquire an 80% interest in Panton for cash. 2020 has the right to acquire the remaining 20% of Panton with a further payment A non-refundable deposit of A$200,000 has been paid by Dubai 2020 to gain exclusivity until 5 December 2020 , undertake further due diligence, and negotiate formal documentation

Panton Asset Highlights:

Panton is located is located about 60km north of Halls Creek, near to the Great Northern Highway in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia

The project has a Resource of 14.3Mt at 2.19g/t Pt, 2.39g/t Pd, 0.31g/t Au (~2.2Moz contained Pt, Pd, Au) and consists of high grade platinum and palladium mineralisation within a number of stratiform reefs within a layered mafic / ultramafic intrusive

About Elemental:

Elemental is a gold focused royalty company with a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets spanning Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya and Western Australia. The portfolio is heavily weighted towards precious metals and producing royalties, providing a diversified foundation of revenue from the outset, while minimising shareholder dilution.

Qualified Person:

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

On behalf of Elemental Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

Elemental Royalties Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group.

