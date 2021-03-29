Elemental Royalties Announces Appointment of South32 Chief Development Officer as Director and Provides Asset Update

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of South32 Limited ("South32") Chief Development Officer Simon Collins to the Elemental Board of Directors and update on developments across the Company's royalty portfolio.

Director Appointment

Following the acquisition of a portfolio of precious metals royalties from a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 and in accordance with an Investor Rights Agreement, South32 has nominated a director to the Board of Elemental to increase the number of directors to five.

Simon has more than 25 years' experience in the resources industry in senior leadership and business development roles

At South32, Simon leads the Corporate Development team which covers portfolio strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions and greenfields exploration. Simon also has accountability for South32's non-operated Brazilian alumina refining joint venture, the Hermosa base metals development project located in southern Arizona and the 50% owned Ambler Metals base metals exploration joint venture in Alaska

and the 50% owned Ambler Metals base metals exploration joint venture in Prior to joining South32, Simon worked for BHP for more than a decade, where he led global business development teams. Simon started his career in mine operations in Australia and South Africa

Corporate Update

Focus Minerals Limited (ASX: FML) (" Focus ") announced the first phase of an Open Pit PFS at their 100% Laverton Project in Western Australia

") announced the first phase of an Open Pit PFS at their 100% Laverton Project in Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV) (" Endeavour ") has provided production guidance following its acquisition of the Wahgnion mine and committed to a major exploration program

") has provided production guidance following its acquisition of the Wahgnion mine and committed to a major exploration program Development work has begun on the Tuart Underground Mine covered by Elemental's royalty at Zijin Mining's (HKG: 2899) ("Zijin") Mount Pleasant Operations

Elemental's CEO, Frederick Bell, said: "We welcome Simon to the Elemental Board after our recent acquisition of three West Australian gold royalties from South32. His business acumen and business development background in the mining industry complement our existing Board skillset and we look forward to Simon's contribution as Elemental continues to grow it portfolio of producing gold royalties."

"Meanwhile the Stage-1 PFS at Laverton confirms our expectation of the potential for the early development of higher-grade open pit, oxide deposits in the Royalty Area near to the Barnicoat Mill. We have already seen encouraging recent drilling results at Beasley Creek and Beasley Creek South, not all of which have been included in the announced mine plan and expect Focus' ongoing assessments will continue to translate to further Resource and Reserve growth on Elemental's royalty areas, underpinning a production decision at Laverton."

"Endeavour's production guidance for 2021 at Wahgnion is ahead of our expectations and the potential for ongoing Reserve and Resource growth from a substantial drilling program is very encouraging."

Positive Pre-Feasibility Study at Laverton

Initial Pre-Feasibility Study (" PFS ") across only 21% of Focus' Mineral Resource base with substantial potential for resource growth at Elemental's Beasley Creek deposit, which remains open along strike and where additional infill drilling may lead to an upgrade of shallow existing Inferred Resources

") across only 21% of Focus' Mineral Resource base with substantial potential for resource growth at Elemental's Beasley Creek deposit, which remains open along strike and where additional infill drilling may lead to an upgrade of shallow existing Inferred Resources Focus recently announced JORC 2012 1 compliant maiden Ore Reserves of 546koz of gold, of which 238koz of gold is from the higher-grade Beasley Creek, Beasley Creek South and Wedge Deposits covered by Elemental's Royalty 2

compliant maiden Ore Reserves of 546koz of gold, of which 238koz of gold is from the higher-grade Beasley Creek, Beasley Creek South and Wedge Deposits covered by Elemental's Royalty New strong intersections at Beasley Creek South to be included in second-phase PFS already underway

A number of other deposits with JORC 2004 resources with grades of 2g/t or greater, many of which are within Elemental's Royalty Area, are to be updated to JORC 2012 compliance before inclusion in the second-phase PFS

Endeavour Provides 2021 Guidance and Exploration Budget at Wahgnion

Following the acquisition of Teranga, which closed on February 10, 2021 , Endeavour has stated that Wahgnion is expected to produce between 140 – 155koz of gold

, has stated that Wahgnion is expected to produce between 140 – 155koz of gold Applying this guidance over the full twelve months would provide a production estimate of approximately 158 – 175koz of gold for FY 2021, continuing the trend of strong outperformance since the mine was built

Endeavour also announced that exploration will be a strong focus in 2021, with their second-largest budget of US$12 million for a single mine committed to Wahgnion. This will target both extensions to existing deposits and new greenfields targets

Development begins on Tuart orebody at Mount Pleasant

Elemental notes an announcement by a mining contractor that initial underground development is underway on the Tuart orebody, covered by Elemental's royalty at Zijin's Mount Pleasant Operations

Tuart has a historical JORC 2012 compliant Indicated Resource of 212koz of gold at 1.8g/t and Inferred Resource of 232koz of gold at 3.8g/t3 on both conceptual underground and open pit mineralisation

On behalf of Elemental Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

Elemental is a proud member of Discovery Group.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

