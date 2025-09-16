ELEMENTAL ALTUS ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVE DATE OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Further to its news release dated September 11, 2025, Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. ("Elemental Altus" or the "Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") for the share consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares of the Company (the "Consolidation"). The Company's Common Shares begin trading on the TSX-V on a consolidated basis effective today, September 16, 2025.

The new CUSIP number assigned to the Common Shares is 28619K208 and the new ISIN number is CA28619K2083. The Company's name and trading symbol remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

No fractional shares have been issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares equal to or greater than one-half resulting from the Consolidation have been rounded up to the nearest whole number, otherwise, the fractional share has been cancelled.

A letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., has been sent to registered shareholders holding physical share certificates. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their physical share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares for direct registration advices representing post-Consolidation Common Shares. Until surrendered, each physical certificate will represent the number of whole post-Consolidation Common Shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares in brokerages accounts are not required to take action to effect an exchange of their pre-Consolidation Common Shares for post-Consolidation Common Shares.

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 10 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

