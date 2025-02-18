Element Six and Master Drilling Announce Strategic Partnership for Advanced Tunnel Development Technology

Novel diamond-enabled cutting technology increases tunneling development speed, reduces costs, and minimizes the environmental impact of construction for the mining, infrastructure, transportation and energy sectors.

OXFORD, England and JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Element Six (E6), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of polycrystalline diamond (PCD) and ultra-hard materials, and Master Drilling, a global leader in drilling and mechanized rock excavation technology solutions, today announce a new global partnership. The collaboration combines Element Six's leading patented polycrystalline diamond cutting technology with Master Drilling's fully mechanized services for the mining, infrastructure, and energy sectors to deliver a new synthetic diamond-enabled tunnelling solution, with a reduction of more than 17% in waste rock generation compared to traditional tunnelling operations. The innovative technology has been tested under both underground and surface conditions in the UK and South Africa with several end-users in the mining and infrastructure industries, demonstrating general higher performance compared to traditional rock excavation methods.

"Achieving high quality, nonexplosive tunnel construction with various aspects of value generated compared to traditional rock excavation methods is a key global challenge for tunnel builders—a challenge that Master Drilling and Element Six are uniquely positioned to address," said Koos Jordaan, Executive Director of Master Drilling. "By combining our technologies and expertise, we can offer quality tunnel development with competitive productivity, lower costs and reduced waste, enabling safer, faster, and more economical tunnel construction. This innovation holds great potential for expanding underground operations in industries such as mining, energy, transportation, and infrastructure."

Underground tunnels provide access to critical mineral resources, create efficient transportation routes, and house essential utilities, all while minimizing surface disruption. In mining, tunnels are key for accessing mineral resources and providing transportation and ventilation networks for underground operations. In transportation, they shorten routes through difficult terrain or urban areas. In construction, tunnels house utilities underground, and in energy, they support hydroelectric plants and pipelines.

Despite its importance, building tunnels poses technical and environmental challenges such as geological unpredictability, water ingress, high costs, waste generation, and safety concerns. The Element Six and Master Drilling partnership introduces a groundbreaking diamond-enabled solution designed to tackle these challenges and significantly increase tunneling development speed, reducing costs, and minimizing the environmental impact of tunnel construction.

"This strategic partnership with Master Drilling is another example of the role Element Six plays in De Beers Group's Origins strategy" said Siobhán Duffy, CEO of Element Six. "Synthetic diamond innovation holds immense potential to shape the future of industrial applications. By extracting a lower amount of rock during tunnel development, the solution we developed in partnership with Master Drilling will significantly reduce waste and environmental impact, ensuring a better tomorrow for generations to come."

About Element Six

Element Six, part of the De Beers Group, is a world-leader in the design, development and production of synthetic diamond advanced material solutions. The company operates worldwide with primary manufacturing facilities in the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, and South Africa.

For over seventy years, Element Six has harnessed the extreme properties of synthetic diamond to open up new possibilities in areas such as photonics, acoustics, power transmission, water treatment, thermal management and sensors. The company's advanced material solutions are used in a wide range of applications across multiple industries including manufacturing in the automotive and consumer electronics industries, cutting and drilling in the oil and gas industry, and in components for mining, road, construction and agriculture applications.

https://www.e6.com/

About Master Drilling

Master Drilling, established in 1986, is a global drilling technology solutions driven company; focused on delivering a fully mechanized range of services to the mining, infrastructure and energy sectors. As the trusted partner of choice, our business model is characterized by cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions and tailor-made designs, coupled with a flexible support and logistics chain. We partner with our clients during every project touchpoint - from the exploration phase to the production and capital stages. Our leading experts and advisors are able to provide a solution for every operational challenge - be it access, transportation, ventilation or analysis - focusing on the continuous research and development of new techniques and methods. Master Drilling is currently listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

https://masterdrilling.com/

