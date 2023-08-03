Element Nutritional Sciences Rethinks Protein with Launch of Exclusive Patented PROMINO™ Brand Drink Mix and Ready-to-drink Beverages

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), is preparing the professional sports world for the launch of its PROMINO™ drink mix and ready-to-drink beverage by working closely with pro athletes in their "offices" – elite training facilities and locker rooms across the multiple pro sports leagues in North America.

PROMINO™ is NSF Certified for sport, which means it is free of banned substances and approved by all major sports leagues. Additionally, Element invested in a rigorous flavoring process with a top tier U.S. flavor house responsible for creating the taste of several of North America's best-selling sports nutrition beverages. Followed by extensive in-market consumer testing, the Company will launch two refreshing fruit flavors in Q4 2023.

"Early this year we began an educational program with some of pro sports leading performance coaches and the response to PROMINO's science, benefits and results confirms we are over the radar of having the right product at the right time and are gathering momentum as we prepare to launch," said Stuart Lowther, Element's CEO

According to multiple pro sport league performance coaches, today's athletes want a muscle building and recovery drink that:

Does not cause stomach bloating and GI tract discomfort that is common with most whey protein based products

Is not loaded with sugar, carbohydrates, fillers and chemicals

Is low calorie

Has "gulpable" taste that refreshes

Works immediately to repair muscle, promote recovery and strength

Contains no banned or illegal substances

In addition to great taste, PROMINO™ delivers:

Less than 15 calories per serving

No fat, no sugar, no dairy

100% plant-based formula

Increases muscle protein synthesis by 76%1, more than two times the 35% delivered by whey protein2

_________________________________________________________________________ 1 David D. Church, Arny A. Ferrando, and Robert R. Wolfe. Department of Geriatrics, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, Center for Translational Research in Aging & Longevity, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR, USA. 2 Paddon-Jones D, Sheffield-Moore M, Katsanos CS, Zhang XJ, Wolfe RR. Exp Gerontol2006; 41:215-219.



PROMINO's patented amino acid formula contains the essential building blocks of protein and are shown to be the highest quality protein source in the world based on the rising gold standard of protein quality – DIAAS – which measures the uptake of these key amino acids in the gut. With a 321 DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score), PROMINO™ is superior to whey protein at 1333.

PROMINO™ is more effective than whey protein at producing the desired results – with none of the fat, sugar, carbs and bloat. It is a significant step forward for pro and collegiate athletes.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically muscle health. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Element also offers PROMINOTM, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

_________________________________________________________________________ 3 Agriculture and Agri-Foods Canada, 2014 Protein Trends & Technologies Seminar

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include: the ability of the Company to develop and successfully launch PROMINO, and the timing of the PROMINO™ launch.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company's products; availability of distribution channels for the Company's product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company's proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company's products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Element Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information: Stuart Lowther, Chairman, CEO and President, [email protected], 855-348-1970; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229