Element Nutritional Sciences Provides Update on Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator Launch and Distribution

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), is pleased to announce that it has received purchase orders totalling over $1 million for Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator. The Company has secured production of up to 8 million units for this new ready-to-drink beverage innovation and is currently on-boarding initial production. The official retail launch of Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator ready-to-drink beverage is set for the start of Q4 2023.

Element has secured commitments from four major retailers in North America to list Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator ready-to-drink beverage, also increasing distribution for Rejuvenate™ stick packs at the same time. Element attributes the recent traction in purchase orders to its extensive consumer research and reformulated taste. Points of distribution for Rejuvenate™ products have grown by 18% and are expected to double before the end of calendar 2023, with the potential to reach over 40,000.

"Last year, we delayed the launch of Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator ready-to-drink beverage to perfect its taste, despite commitments from six retailers at the time to list the new product innovation. In doing so we sacrificed a year of revenue. As difficult as that was, we wanted to put the Company in a position to maximize our long-term potential. The work is now paying off. Feedback from retailers is very supportive and they like what the see and taste. We believe Element is now in a position for significant growth and to capitalize on the fast-growing functional beverage market," said Stuart Lowther, Element's CEO.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically muscle health. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Element also offers PROMINOTM, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

For further information: Stuart Lowther, Chairman, CEO and President, [email protected], 855-348-1970; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229