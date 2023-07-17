Element Nutritional Sciences Partners with U.S. E-commerce Pioneer Tradefull

Tradefull to manage Element's logistics, shipping and marketplace solutions

BURLINGTON, ON, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ -Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), today announced that it has partnered with Tradefull, a leading U.S. e-commerce and logistics pioneer, to provide best-in-class shipping and logistics to support Rejuvenate™ and Promino™ brand growth.

Tradefull will manage Rejuvenate™ and Promino™ direct-to-consumer operations on Shopify and Element's marketplace activity on leading e-commerce platforms. With warehouses in Ohio and Arizona, this partnership with Tradefull allows for expedited delivery to any customer in North America

Tradefull was founded in 2003 as an e-commerce retailer and was one of the first third-party sellers on Amazon. Since then, Tradefull has shipped millions of orders to both consumers and businesses. Tradefull's proprietary software helps companies optimize shipping and logistics, and they are a trusted partner to leading U.S. household brands like Pier 1, Modell's, Radio Shack, Mossy Oak and Bodybuilding.com.

"As we scale, it is imperative to partner with organizations that can help us provide a seamless experience to our customers. Our core competency lies in the development of the Rejuvenate™ and Promino™ brands, and Tradefull is equally adept at helping to get our products into consumers hands and manage leading e-commerce platforms," said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

For more information on Tradefull, visit tradefull.com.

Marketing Agreement

On May 30, 2023, Element has engaged FN Media Group, an arms length to the company, to provide social media and multimedia platform marketing for the Company for a fee of US$4,695. The company has provided FN Media group with publicly available source information for its disclosure, and the Company will be involved in reviewing materials for accuracy prior to their dissemination.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically muscle health. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Element also offers PROMINO™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

