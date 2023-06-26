Element Nutritional Sciences Appoints Janice Day as Chief Sales Officer

BURLINGTON, ON, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), today announced that it has appointed Janice Day as its Chief Sales Officer. With over 25 years of experience in the CPG industry, she has established herself as a highly skilled sales leader with detailed knowledge in the food, drug and mass merchandise channel across North America and internationally.

Janice has developed extensive consumer health care and sports nutrition experience with companies such as Pfizer and Iovate Health Sciences ("Iovate"). She has managed high growth sales portfolios over $250 million and was instrumental in growing Iovate to over $650 million in revenue. Janice's achievements have been recognized with awards including Vendor of the Year and Multi-Channel with Walmart Canada and Vendor of the Year FDM for Walmart USA.

"We are thrilled that Janice is joining our team at a time when our newly reformulated Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator is ready to hit the market. Janice's experience in health care and sports nutrition aligns very well with our strategy of helping to improve muscle health with a clinically proven functional beverage and we believe Janice has the right credentials to help Element achieve its full growth potential," said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

Stock Option Grant

Element also announced that it has granted 2,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), with an exercise price of $0.20 per Option, to certain employees and consultants under its existing stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of three years. 500,000 Options will vest immediately, 500,000 Options will vest in six months, 500,000 Options will vest in 12 months and 500,000 Options will vest in 18 months.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically muscle health. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Element also offers PROMINOTM, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com .

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com .

SOURCE Element Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information: Stuart Lowther, Chairman, CEO and President, [email protected], 416-467-5229; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229