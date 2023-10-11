Element Nutritional Sciences Appoints Adam Berk as Advisor to Accelerate Commercialization of Element's Brands

Mr. Berk was Co-CEO of the first patented food delivery system, OSMIO, which was later acquired by Seamlessweb and subsequently sold to GrubHub

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), today announced the appointment of Adam Berk as an independent Advisor to aid the Company to accelerate commercialization of its Rejuvenate™ and PROMINO ™ brands.

Most recently, Mr. Berk was President of a renowned nutraceutical and vitamin company where he aided in acquisitions and helped grow the brand. Mr. Berk's most notable experience also includes over five years as Chairman and CEO of Stem Holdings, Inc. (CSE: STEM; OTCQX: STMH), three years as CEO of HYD for Men, one of the first niche mass market men's grooming companies which was acquired by private equity, and Co-CEO of Osmio, LLC. Osmio was the first patented food ordering delivery system and a global provider of internet solutions for companies to facilitate the ordering of meals, catering and other services. Osmio was acquired by SeamlessWeb which was subsequently sold to GrubHub (NASDAQ: GRUB) in 2013.

"Adam has strong credentials growing consumer brands in the North American retail channel, making him a great addition to the Element team. We are determined to boost our brand's presence across North America and, approaching our organization with a fresh lens, Adam is well positioned to drive us towards operational excellence. As an independent advisor and experienced entrepreneur, Adam joins us ready to help accelerate our growth trajectory and unlock shareholder value," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Element.

Pursuant to his agreement with the Company, and subject to any required approvals of the Canadian Securities Exchange, Mr. Berk will receive initial compensation of 500,000 common shares of Element, and subsequently 350,000 common shares of Element vesting on each of December 31, 2023 and March 1, 2024, and 300,000 common shares of Element vesting on June 30, 2024.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically muscle health. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Element also offers PROMINOTM, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

For further information: Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 855-348-1970; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229