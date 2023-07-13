Element Nutritional Sciences Announces Rexall to List Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator

Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator approved for listing with Rexall

Expected to list in in 400 stores in September 2023 , representing an increase of 800 points of distribution

BURLINGTON, ON, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), today announced that it has received approval from Rexall Pharmacy Group ("Rexall") to list its patented Rejuvenate™ ready-to-drink beverage in 400 stores, representing 800 points of distribution. Rejuvenate™ will be on shelf and selling in September 2023.

Founded in 1904, with over 400 locations, Rexall is Canada's second largest pharmacy chain. Rexall is a subsidiary of the McKesson Canada Corporation family, ranking seventh on the Fortune 500 and the industry's oldest, largest, most experienced, and sophisticated pharmaceutical distributor. This listing approval follows the Company's June 12, 2023 announcement, in which Element announced receiving listing approval for 150 Loblaw Supermarket locations.

"We are very pleased to deepen our partnership with Rexall who currently has the Rejuvenate™ stick packs on shelf. This further enhances the product offerings to their customers with an innovative and convenient solution to help improve muscle health. Rejuvenate™ ready-to-drink has been rigorously tested in consumer trials for taste and functional benefits, and our retail partners are beginning to see the potential of our patented and clinically proven product in the US$48 billion1 and growing functional beverage market," said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

_________________________________ 1 Euromonitor, July 2021 - Data ending 2021.

Marketing Agreement

On July 6, 2023, Element has engaged Jake Rosen Entertainment, an arms length to the company, to provide social media marketing for the Company for a fee of US$100,000. None of the company or its officers are involved, directly, with the creation of the materials distributed by Jake Rosen Entertainment. The company will provide Jake Rosen Entertainment with publicly available source information for its disclosure, and the Company will be involved in reviewing materials for accuracy prior to their dissemination.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically muscle health. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Element also offers PROMINO™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: timing of listing at Rexall locations and Element's ability to secure listing with other retail partners.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company's products; availability of distribution channels for the Company's product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company's proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company's products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

