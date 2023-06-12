Element Nutritional Sciences Announces Loblaws to Launch Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator

Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator approved for listing with Loblaw Supermarkets

Expected to list in 150 stores, representing 300 points of distribution, in September 2023

BURLINGTON, ON, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), today announced that it has received approval from Loblaws Supermarket ("Loblaws") to list its patented Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator in 150 stores, representing 300 points of distribution. Element expects that the listing could take place as soon as September 2023.

Loblaws is a subsidiary of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX:L), which operates more than 2,500 grocery and pharmacy locations across Canada, including the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy chain. Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart both currently carry Rejuvenate™ muscle health drink mix in stores and online.

Element's product innovation and distribution strategy is dependent on securing the working capital necessary to fund these activities.

"We are delighted to be expanding the line of Rejuvenate™ products available through Loblaws and we are working with expedience to launch Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator with similar partners across North America. Retail and consumer acceptance is a testament to our work with Nielsen's and Tastemakers, which was designed in part to further our relationships with North America's leading retailers and to provide a great tasting functional beverage proven to improve muscle health," said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Element also offers PROMINO™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: timing of listing at Loblaws locations and Element's ability to secure listing with other retail partners.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company's products; availability of distribution channels for the Company's product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company's proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company's products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Element Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information: Stuart Lowther, Chairman, CEO and President, [email protected], 416-467-5229; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229