Element Nutritional Sciences and Founders of Muscle Milk to Collaborate on New Product Innovations

BURLINGTON, ON, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), today announced that it has engaged Flavor Insights as its exclusive research and development partner. The Company and Flavor Insights will be collaborating to develop new flavours of the Rejuvenate™ and Promino™ drink mix, and a Promino™ ready-to-drink beverage.

Flavor Insights was founded by the Picket Family after they successfully sold Muscle Milk to Hormel Foods in 2014 for $450 million. Muscle Milk is the second highest selling ready-to-drink protein beverage in the United States, in the US$5 billion1 and growing market for protein-based beverages.

"Rejuvenate™ and Promino™ have measurable functional benefits that are in high demand by consumers and we are working diligently to perfect the consumer experience through innovative taste. Our previous work with Flavor Insights, Nielsen and TasteMaker have helped develop a delicious ready-to-drink beverage for our Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator brand that is launching on shelf this fall at major retailers. We plan to further our innovation with the team at Flavor Insights to develop a suite of thirst quenching clinically proven functional beverages that help improve muscle health," said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically muscle health. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Element also offers PROMINO™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

SOURCE Element Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information: Stuart Lowther, Chairman, CEO and President, [email protected], 855-348-1970; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229