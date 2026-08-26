Element Announces Leadership Appointments to Advance Growth and Intelligent Mobility

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world and global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions, today announced leadership appointments that further strengthen the Company's executive team and position the business for its next phase of growth.

Effective September 1, Manuel Tamayo has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, leading Element's global commercial organization with responsibility for revenue growth, client relationships, sales excellence, and commercial performance across the Company's markets. The appointment brings Element's commercial organization together under one global leader, creating greater alignment and accountability as the Company deepens client relationships and pursues new growth opportunities.

Under Manuel's leadership, Element Mexico has consistently delivered double-digit growth, supported by a strong focus on commercial execution and operating discipline. He has also built a high-performing, client-focused culture. In his new role, Manuel will bring this combination of growth orientation, disciplined execution, and people leadership to Element's global commercial organization.

At the same time, David Madrigal will assume the role of Vice Chair, North American Strategic Partnerships and Growth, focused on advancing key strategic priorities for the Company and leading Element Mexico. A highly respected and experienced leader, David brings extensive knowledge of Element's business, markets, and clients, together with a strong track record of building relationships and creating long-term value.

"We are strengthening our leadership team around the areas that will matter most to Element's next stage of growth," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Chief Executive Officer of Element. "Manuel has built an exceptional business in Mexico and brings a combination of commercial discipline, client focus, and execution that will serve us well globally. David's experience and deep understanding of our clients and markets will continue to be valuable as we advance important strategic priorities. These appointments give us greater focus and alignment as we pursue the opportunities ahead."

Effective October 1, 2026, Oliver Hahn will lead Element Mobility. Oliver brings extensive global fleet and mobility experience across commercial, operational, and client-focused organizations and has a strong track record of delivering growth, operational excellence, and client outcomes in complex international businesses.

Element Mobility brings together a portfolio of emerging capabilities designed to advance the future of intelligent mobility, including Element Pay, autonomous vehicles, Element Risk Solutions, Element Connect, and the innovation lab. Oliver will be responsible for advancing and scaling these capabilities to create greater value for clients and contribute to Element's long-term growth.

The Company also announced that Adam Simkin, Chief Information Officer, has been appointed CIO and Head of Autofleet, effective October 1, 2026. In his expanded role, Adam will lead both Element's global technology organization and Autofleet.

Since becoming Element's CIO in early 2025, Adam has advanced the Company's technology strategy and digital capabilities. He will now also lead the continued development and commercialization of Autofleet's mobility platform while driving disciplined execution of Element's broader technology roadmap.

"Oliver and Adam bring highly complementary capabilities," said Dottori-Attanasio. "Oliver's global fleet experience and operating leadership will help us scale the mobility solutions we are building for clients, while Adam will continue to advance our enterprise technology agenda and lead the next phase of Autofleet. This structure gives each business clear leadership while strengthening the connection between our technology, innovation, and commercial ambitions."

Effective October 1, Kobi Eisenberg will transition from his executive responsibilities and become Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer through September 2027. In this capacity, he will support the continued evolution of Element's technology and mobility strategy and help ensure a seamless leadership transition.

"Kobi has made an extraordinary contribution to Element," said Dottori-Attanasio. "As co-founder of Autofleet, he built an innovative mobility platform that has become an important part of our technology strategy. Since joining Element, he has helped accelerate our digital transformation, strengthen our technology capabilities, and build an exceptional team. We are grateful for his leadership and pleased that we will continue to benefit from his experience and perspective."

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure play automotive fleet manager in the world and a global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions. Guided by our Purpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility, we help clients manage the vehicles, data, technology, and decisions that keep their businesses moving. Fleet is our foundation, and intelligent mobility is how we lead. By combining deep fleet expertise with connected technologies, data driven intelligence, and strategic partnerships, Element helps clients lower total cost of ownership, improve uptime and driver experience, and build more resilient operations. Element manages over 1.5 million vehicles globally and leverages this scale and data to help clients optimize performance, identifying over $1.7 billion in cost savings opportunities across our clients' fleets in the past year. Through Element Mobility, we are advancing our leadership into the next era of intelligent mobility to deliver measurable business outcomes for our clients. For more information, visit: https://www.elementfleet.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Element and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Element's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Element's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Such risks and uncertainties include those regarding the fleet management and finance industries, economic factors and many other factors beyond the control of Element. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in Element's annual MD&A, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Element undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Element Fleet Management Inc.

Element Contacts: Media Contact: Jen Bell, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 289-217-2708; Investor Relations: Sumit Malhotra, SVP & Head of Financial Performance, 437-343-7723, [email protected]