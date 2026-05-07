Element Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world and a global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions, confirmed today that all ten nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 25, 2026 were elected as directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2026 (the "Meeting"), with each director receiving strong support as demonstrated by the results below. A total of 347,109,616 common shares (approximately 87.19% of the outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

"We would like to thank our shareholders for their engagement, as demonstrated by turnout of over 87% of shares voted, and also for their continued support as evidenced by the strong voting outcomes," said Kathleen Taylor, Chair of the Board.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below:



Votes for % for

(of votes cast) Votes withheld % withheld

(of votes cast) Virginia Addicott 341,183,296 98.79 % 4,163,518 1.21 % Laura Dottori-Attanasio 345,292,913 99.98 % 53,901 0.02 % Paolo Ferrari 343,135,874 99.36 % 2,210,940 0.64 % G. Keith Graham 341,733,963 98.95 % 3,612,851 1.05 % Rubin J. McDougal 345,290,750 99.98 % 57,064 0.02 % Tracey McVicar 338,033,769 97.88 % 7,314,045 2.12 % Andrea Rosen 343,123,838 99.36 % 2,223,976 0.64 % Kathleen Taylor 341,623,640 98.92 % 3,723,174 1.08 % Keith Taylor 345,291,610 99.98 % 55,204 0.02 % Luis Tellez 341,903,581 99.00 % 3,444,233 1.00 %











In addition, shareholders approved an advisory resolution (say on pay) on executive compensation with 97.67% of votes cast in favour of the resolution, and approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent auditors.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, see Element's Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world and a global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions. Guided by our Purpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility, we help clients manage the vehicles, data, technology, and decisions that keep their businesses moving. Fleet is our foundation, and intelligent mobility is how we lead. By combining deep fleet expertise with connected technologies, data-driven intelligence, and strategic partnerships, Element helps clients lower their total cost of ownership, improve uptime and driver experience, and build more resilient operations. In 2025, Element managed over 1.5 million vehicles globally and, inclusive of technology-enabled assets, powered more than 1.7 million vehicles while helping identify over $1.6 billion in cost savings opportunities across clients' fleets. Through Element Mobility, we are advancing our leadership into the next era of intelligent mobility to deliver measurable business outcomes for our clients. For more information, visit: https://www.elementfleet.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Element and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Element's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Such risks and uncertainties include those regarding the fleet management and finance industries, economic factors, regulatory landscape and many other factors beyond the control of Element. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in Element's annual MD&A, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Element undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Contacts: Media Contact: Amanda Mills Sirois, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, 437-352-1050; Investor Relations: Sumit Malhotra, SVP & Head of Financial Performance, 437-343-7723