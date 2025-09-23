Elegant Hoopoe unveils AI-powered wellness franchise targeting $1.5 trillion global wellness market with expansion to over 200 clinics

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hoopoe Holding, the first AI-powered, IP-protected wellness franchise, is rapidly progressing toward its ambitious global expansion targeting 200+ clinics worldwide under its elegant hoopoe brand, positioning itself to capture a significant share of the $1.5 trillion global wellness economy.

Since officially launching its global franchise program in June 2025, the company has been rapidly expanding across the UAE while building momentum for international markets. With proven success metrics including:

Mr. Shahriar Shahir Barzegar, Founder of elegant hoopoe

30,000+ treatments delivered

32-38% IRR

3.5-year payback period

Complete proprietary IP and technology stack bundled with each franchise

Consistent 5-star ratings

elegant hoopoe's investor-friendly model is based on a 10% profit share rather than traditional royalties, ensuring that payments are directly matched to profit performance and franchise owners are never forced to pay fixed fees regardless of how their business is performing, creating a truly aligned partnership model.

Adding to its credibility, elegant hoopoe's AI-driven franchise architecture is currently under peer review at Harvard University, with findings expected to redefine global franchise business models. This academic validation underscores the innovative nature of the company's operational approach and its potential impact on the broader franchise industry.

elegant hoopoe is now accelerating its revolutionary franchise model deployment across key international markets. The UK has been identified as the primary European launch market, with advanced discussions underway with capital partners and operators across the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. This multi-market approach reflects elegant hoopoe's strategy to establish regional hubs that can drive further expansion across their respective territories.

Valued among Europe's largest, the UK wellness market remains highly fragmented, with independent operators and elite clinics serving only ultra-high-net-worth individuals. elegant hoopoe's model standardises clinical excellence through AI-powered protocols while making evidence-based longevity treatments accessible to a broader demographic.

"We've engineered a complete 'plug-and-play' business blueprint," said Shahriar Shahir Barzegar, CEO and Founder of elegant hoopoe. "Our SEGA™ platform integrates everything from digital marketing and clinical protocols to supply chain management into one intelligent dashboard, ensuring our partners can launch successfully from day one while maintaining our luxury standards globally."

The company's SEGA™ (Strategic Ecosystem Growth Architecture) platform integrates AI-powered CRM, clinical protocols, legal frameworks, and investor architecture into a single intelligent operational system. This technology-driven approach ensures consistent clinical quality and business performance across all global locations.

Building on its successful UAE expansion, elegant hoopoe has demonstrated the viability of its model across multiple markets. The company's comprehensive service offering includes personalised health plans developed by certified dietitians and nutritionists; all seamlessly managed through the SEGA™ platform to track client progress and ensure treatment success.

"We've created an asset-backed franchise system that delivers consistent clinical outcomes while providing investors with compelling returns. Harvard's recognition of our work demonstrates that we're building more than a franchise – we're establishing the future standard for intelligent, predictive healthcare delivery," added Barzegar.

For more information about franchising opportunities, visit: www.eleganthoopoe.ae/franchise/.

About Elegant Hoopoe:

Elegant Hoopoe is a Dubai-headquartered premium beauty, wellness, and longevity brand owned by Hoopoe Holding Ltd. founded by entrepreneur and author Shahriar Shahir Barzegar. The company delivers AI-powered, human-centred care through advanced, non-invasive treatments for body transformation, facial rejuvenation, regenerative therapies, and longevity optimisation. With over 30,000 treatments completed and a reputation for medical precision, luxury service, and measurable results, Elegant Hoopoe is expanding internationally via its proprietary SEGA™ (Strategic Ecosystem Growth Architecture) – a franchise-ready platform designed for consistent, scalable growth in over 200 locations worldwide. Elegant Hoopoe partners with investors, franchise operators, and health-tech innovators to bring its evidence-based, premium wellness model to new markets across the globe. www.hoopoeholding.com

