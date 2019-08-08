Electrovaya Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL) (OTCQX:EFLVF) today announced that it will release the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday August 13th, 2019 after the markets close. CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta and EVP & CFO Richard Halka will host a conference call on Wednesday August 14th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Q3 2019 financial results and to provide a business update.

Conference ID: 13693692

US and Canada toll free: (877) 407-8291

International: + 1(201) 689-8345

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on August 14, 2019 through August 27, 2019. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is (877) 660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is +1 (201) 612-7415. The replay conference ID is 13693692.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQX:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion Super Polymer® batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com ,

For further information: Investor Contact: Jason Roy, Director, Investor Relations & Communications, Electrovaya Inc., 905-855-4618, jroy@electrovaya.com; Media Contact: Peter Koven, Bay Street Communications, Telephone: 1.647.496.7857, Email: peterkoven@baystreetcommunications.com

