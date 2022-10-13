Electrolit Welcomes Enrico De La Torre as New Commercial Director of Canadian Office

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – is pleased to welcome Enrico De La Torre as the company's new Commercial Director for the Canada office. This change goes into effect as of September 2022, following the welcoming of a new CEO and shows positive signs of expansion by laying down roots in Canada.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to turn Electrolit into a global powerhouse and I couldn't be more grateful to be joining such a dedicated team at a company that is quickly gaining momentum," said Enrico De La Torre. "We've seen an opening for growth in the industry when it comes to better for you beverages; I'm excited to continue expanding brand awareness and to bring high quality ingredients and functionality to consumers that want better performance and functionality from the products they purchase."

Since earning his Bachelors of Commerce and Marketing Management from the University of Guelph in 2009, Enrico has had over a decade of experience working in the commerce and marketing field with major industry players such as PepsiCo, RedBull, and Aurora Cannabis. In working for PepsiCo for over three years in field sales, Enrico developed the most efficient ways to manage high performing teams, increase profitability, and not only to reach but exceed goals. Going on to work at Red Bull, De La Torre contributed to the business through a variety of management roles and responsibilities in distribution, account management, and marketing, which he will transfer over to his work for Electrolit as he continues to make them a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

De La Torre's extensive background in working in the beverage industry has made him the ideal candidate for the Commercial Director of Electrolit Canada. De La Torre plans to increase overall brand awareness and expand distribution to make Electrolit readily accessible to Canadian consumers. Electrolit has seen tremendous growth in recent years and De La Torre's mission is to make Electrolit the preferred premium hydration beverage of choice in Canada.

Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, Electrolit provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body. Electrolit can be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven, AM-PM, Extra Mile and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

