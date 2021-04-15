Electric Royalties Signs LOI with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty for C$9.15 Million Co-Investment

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to news release of the Company dated March 10, 2021 regarding the acquisition of the Middle Tennessee Mine ("MTM") royalty, the Company has entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty ("Sprott Streaming") to help fund the acquisition.

Financing Highlights

Under the proposed terms, Sprott Streaming would pay C$9.15 million in cash in return for 50% of the MTM royalty with Electric Royalties retaining 50% of the MTM royalty

in cash in return for 50% of the MTM royalty with Electric Royalties retaining 50% of the MTM royalty Proposed co-investment represents 70% of the MTM royalty acquisition cash consideration

Establishes a relationship with the Sprott group, a globally recognized financial partner in the resources industry.

The proposed transaction is subject to completion of due diligence and other customary matters.

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, stated "We are excited to partner with Sprott on our first cash flowing royalty acquisition and look forward to working with them on many more deals in the future. Sprott Royalty and Streaming has an outstanding team and track record."

Financing Update

As per the agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") dated March 10, 2021, Electric Royalties will need to complete a minimum C$10 million financing to close the MTM royalty acquisition. The Company is in discussions with several parties regarding an equity financing, and will disclose additional information in due course.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel & copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a portfolio of 12 royalties with 2 additional royalties currently under contract, subject to completion. Electric Royalties plans to focus predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and these other companies and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results or those of these other companies and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities or those of these other companies.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these other companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or any of these other companies to implement its business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR and those of these other companies, or equivalent public filings for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

