Electric Royalties Provides Asset Update

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio.

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, highlights "It's only been a month since our last asset update in which there was significant progress across most of the Company's portfolio; we now have several major new updates to announce.

Sayona Mining is steadily advancing the Authier lithium project towards production with major approvals, metallurgy and financing in June and July alone.

Manganese X released a NI 43-101 resource with 50% more tonnage than the previous estimate at the Battery Hill manganese project. The company also announced that they will be progressing directly to a Feasibility Study given the extensive work already completed on the metallurgy in partnership with Kemetco over the past two years.

The Seymour Lake lithium project, on which we acquired a royalty in February of this year, is now being advanced by an A$8.7 million joint venture.

Global Energy Metals has signed a joint venture to advance the Millennium copper-cobalt project with initial work programs expected to begin this month.

In the past month alone over $50 million has been raised by operating partners to fund and advance assets over which we hold royalties; it's an exciting positive trend across our entire portfolio and beneficial to Electric Royalties shareholders."

Authier Lithium Royalty, 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR"), operated by ASX listed Sayona Mining Ltd ("Sayona")

SAYONA OBTAINS COURT APPROVAL FOR NORTH AMERICAN LITHIUM MINE ACQUISITION (see Sayona news release June 30, 2021)

Superior Court of Québec approves Sayona Québec's acquisition of North American Lithium (NAL).

Sayona to refurbish NAL facilities and integrate operation with Authier Lithium Project to create a world–scale Abitibi lithium hub.

TESTS CONFIRM AUTHIER PRODUCT DELIVERS HIGH PURITY 99.99% LITHIUM HYDROXIDE (See Sayona news release July 7, 2021 )

spodumene capable of being processed into high purity 99.99% lithium hydroxide. Novonix Battery Technology Solutions analysing Authier product for performance in commercial lithium–ion batteries.

A$45M FINANCING TO FUND NAL ACQUISITION, ADVANCE ABITIBI LITHIUM HUB (See Sayona news release July 12, 2021)

Oversubscribed Placement of A$45 million to institutional investors from North America , Europe , Australia and other jurisdictions with major shareholder Piedmont Lithium subscribing for A$8M .

to institutional investors from , , and other jurisdictions with major shareholder Piedmont Lithium subscribing for . Funds to support acquisition of North American Lithium and advance Abitibi lithium hub in Quebec, Canada , amid escalating battery metals demand from North America's EV revolution.

Battery Hill Manganese Royalty, 2% GRR, operated by TSXV listed Manganese X Energy Corporation ("Manganese X")

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. (MXE) ANNOUNCES MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR BATTERY HILL MANGANESE PROJECT (See Manganese X press release July 7, 2021)

34.86 million tonnes Measured and Indicated mineral resources grading 6.42% Mn.

Additional 25.91 million tonnes of Inferred mineral resources grading 6.66% Mn[1].

Based on the large inventory of Measured and Indicated mineral resources defined to date, MXE will move quickly to acquire all information required to bring the project to a Feasibility Study stage.

Seymour Lake Royalty, 1.5% NSR, operated by ASX listed Ardiden Limited ("Ardiden")

A$8.7M OPTION EXERCISED TO FORM LITHIUM JOINT VENTURE (See Ardiden press release June 23, 2021)

Option exercised to establish Joint Venture between Ardiden and Great Northern Lithium Pty Ltd (intended to be renamed 'Green Technology Metals Limited') to progress the Ardiden's strategically located lithium portfolio in North America .

. Transaction sets a pathway to develop the JV's portfolio of high grade spodumene lithium projects, including the Seymour Lake property.

Partnership with world class lithium team with a successful track record of exploring, advancing and developing lithium projects globally.

Millennium Cobalt Royalty, 0.5% GRR (with an option to buy up to an additional 1%), operated by TSXV listed Global Energy Metals Corporation ("Global Energy Metals")

GLOBAL ENERGY METALS SIGNS DEFINITIVE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH METAL BANK LIMITED TO COMMENCE WORK PROGRAM ON THE MILLENNIUM COPPER-COBALT-GOLD PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA (See Global Energy Metals press release June 28, 2021)

Global Energy Metals and Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) have signed a formal agreement granting MBK a 6 month exclusive option to earn-in and joint venture GEMC's Millennium copper-cobalt-gold project in the heart of Mount Isa, Queensland .

. Millennium hosts a historical estimate in the inferred category of 5.89MT at 1.08% copper equivalent[2] across 5 granted mining leases with significant potential for expansion. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to validate the historical estimate and Electric Royalties is not treating it as current mineral resources. It is believed that the JORC compliant resource is relevant and of a reliable nature; however, additional drilling and geological modelling was recommended in the 2019 report (see below) to upgrade the estimate to be a current resource.

MBK's initial exploration program at Millennium will commence in the first week of July.

______________________________ 1 Mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 2.50% Mn within the optimized pit shell. Pit optimization parameters include: pricing of US$1500/tonne for High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) - 32% Mn (HPMSM - 32 %), exchange rate of CDN $1.30 to US$ 1.00, mining at CDN $6.50/t, combined processing and G&A (1000 tpd) at CDN $86.22/t processed and a process recovery of Mn to HPMSM of 65%. Fe content was not included in the pit optimization. The July 7, 2021 news release references a summary of the mineral resource estimate and states a complete version of the mineral resource estimate (presumably in a technical report) will be posted to www.sedar.com within 45 days.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

For further details on Electric Royalties, please visit www.electricroyalties.com, contact us at (604) 639-9200 or send us an email at [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Brendan Yurik

Chief Executive Officer

About Electric Royalties Ltd

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel & copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a portfolio of 12 royalties and 4 more acquisitions in progress. The Company plans to focus predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk.

____________________________ 2 Estimated under JORC at 0.70% Copper Equivalent (CuEq) cut-off; individual grades are 0.32% Cu, 0.11% Co and 0.11 ppm Au and reported as a historical estimate in a 2019 technical report that is posted on www.sedar.com. The CuEq calculation uses commodity prices of Cu: US$4,600/t; Co: US$27,000/t; Au: US$1,330/oz; and Ag: US$20/oz.

