Electric Royalties Closes Vox Royalty Graphite Portfolio Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated May 18, 2021 and July 5, 2021, that is has closed the graphite royalty portfolio acquisition with Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) ("Vox"), pursuant to the Royalty Portfolio Sale and Purchase Agreement dated June 30, 2021 and amended July 15, 2021 among the Company, Vox and its wholly owned subsidiaries, SilverStream SEZC and Vox Royalty Australia Pty Ltd. (as amended, the "Royalty Purchase Agreement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Royalty Purchase Agreement, the Company issued to Vox an aggregate of 7,270,408 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.392 per share, calculated as the 10 day volume weighted average price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange prior to the date of issuance. The Shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on December 14, 2021.

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, stated "We are excited to have completed the Vox royalty portfolio acquisition while at the same time strengthening our corporate relationship with Vox. Acquisition of the Graphmada and Yalbra royalties provides the Company with additional exposure to Graphite and the potential for near term cash flow. Vox has an exciting young team and proprietary data on existing royalties within the clean energy metals space. This is the first transaction we've worked on with Vox and management is excited about the opportunity to partner with them over the longer term."

Vox Transaction Highlights

Exposure to near-term graphite production at the Graphmada Project, Madagascar :

: existing process plant capable of producing 6,000 tonnes per annum of large flake graphite concentrate;



operated for 20 continuous months during 2018 and 2019 producing concentrates comprised of more than 43% large to jumbo flake graphite, currently on temporary care and maintenance pending stage 2 expansion); and



currently the subject of a drilling campaign and mining studies to increase future mine production through organic growth and plant upgrades.

Exposure to a high-grade graphite deposit with exploration upside at the Yalbra Project, Western Australia .

Ongoing corporate relationship with Vox Royalty Corp:

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions; and



Owns a proprietary database of over 8,000 royalties that has enabled an industry-leading growth rate through the completion of over 20 transactions and the acquisition of more than 45 royalties since January 2019 .

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc & copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 16 royalties and is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties. Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and these other companies and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results or those of these other companies and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities or those of these other companies.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these other companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or any of these other companies to implement its business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR and those of these other companies, or equivalent public filings for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Electric Royalties Ltd.

For further information: Brendan Yurik, Tel: (604) 364-3540, [email protected], www.electricroyalties.com

Related Links

https://www.electricroyalties.com/

