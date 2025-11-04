ElectraTherm's ORC Technology Integrated into Grain Ecosystems Equipment Selection Platform

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga., Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Grain Ecosystems, a climate-tech company building digital and financial infrastructure for biochar and renewable energy projects, and ElectraTherm Inc. announce the integration of ElectraTherm's Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology into Grain's flagship equipment selection software. This enhancement enables project developers to evaluate and incorporate the value of waste heat-to-power solutions directly within their system design planning.



The integration represents a major step forward for the biochar and pyrolysis industry, allowing accurate modeling of the financial and environmental benefits of electricity generation from waste heat recovery--including potential investment tax credit advantages. ElectraTherm's ORC systems convert low-temperature waste heat into usable power, making them ideally suited for coupling with pyrolysis operations to transform previously lost energy into a valuable resource.



"With the addition of ElectraTherm's ORC technology, developers using the Grain Ecosystems platform can now model electrical generation outputs, assess revenue potential, and quantify low-carbon energy contributions from waste heat recovery," said Ryan Letourneau, CEO and Co-Founder of Grain Ecosystems. "This feature brings vital transparency to project financials and helps accelerate investment in clean technology infrastructure."



The new software functionality aligns with U.S. tax incentives for Waste Energy Recovery Property (WERP), carbon credit generation, and energy offtake monetization. It empowers developers to explore more project configurations and make data-driven decisions that maximize both climate impact and economic return.



"ElectraTherm is proud to partner with Grain Ecosystems to enable smarter, more sustainable biochar projects," said Natalie Van Dyke, Director of Sales at ElectraTherm. "This integration makes it easier for developers to capture pyrolysis waste heat and convert it into reliable, renewable energy."



The Grain–ElectraTherm collaboration is already progressing from concept to implementation, with multiple live projects underway and set to go online soon. The enhanced platform is now available to all Grain Ecosystems subscribers. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.grainecosystems.com and select JOIN ECOSYSTEM.

About Grain Ecosystems

Grain Ecosystems provides software and data tools that help developers, investors, and policymakers accelerate deployment of carbon-negative and regenerative infrastructure through streamlined equipment selection and performance modeling.

About ElectraTherm Inc.

ElectraTherm designs and manufactures low-temperature ORC generators that convert waste heat into electricity, helping industrial, geothermal, and biomass facilities reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency.

