Electra Establishes $20 Million ATM Program and Changes U.S Trading Symbol to ELBMF

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company" or "Electra") announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue up to $20,000,000 of common shares (the "Common Shares") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion.

A growing number of public companies have at-the-market equity programs in place as it provides flexibility to sell equity during opportune market windows and at a lower commission than conventional equity financing.

Sales of Common Shares, if any, under the ATM program are anticipated to be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market distributions" as defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions, as sales made directly on the TSX Venture (the "TSXV") or any other recognized Canadian "marketplace" within the meaning of National Instrument 21-101 – Marketplace Operation, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Since the Common Shares will be distributed at trading prices prevailing at the time of the sale, prices may vary between purchasers and during the period of distribution.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for growth initiatives relating to its battery materials complex, for Iron Creek exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.

Distributions of the Common Shares through the ATM Program, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") between the Company and CIBC Capital Markets (the "Agent"). The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Company's sole discretion. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program and, as at the date hereof, no Common Shares have been distributed by the Company pursuant to the Distribution Agreement. The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and December 26, 2022, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agent.

The ATM Program is being facilitated pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 13, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020 as amended pursuant to amendment no. 1 dated November 30, 2021 (together, the "Base Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada. The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Prospectus are available online under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Agent will send copies of such documents via request made to: CIBC Capital Markets, attn: Equity Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S8 or by email at [email protected] or by phone at +1.416.594.7339. The Distribution Agreement is also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

New Trading Symbol on the OTCQX

Electra's Common Shares are currently listed and available for trading on the OTCQX in the U.S. under the symbol FTSSF. Effective at market open Friday, January 14, 2022, the Company's new trading symbol will be "ELBMF". This change is made to better align with the Company's recent name change and trading symbol on the TSXV.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

