Electra Announces Annual Meeting Results and New Canadian Stock Symbol

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held December 2, 2021.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the Company name change from First Cobalt Corp. to Electra Battery Materials Corporation, to better reflect the larger ambitions of building North America's first battery material park. Electra's new website domain will be www.ElectraBMC.com.

"I would like to thank shareholders for their support during this transformational year, during which we made great strides toward our ambition of becoming a reliable, local and sustainable source of battery materials for the North American electric vehicle market. The voting results of our Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders provide a clear signal of confidence in our business strategy", explains President & CEO Trent Mell.

The Company also wishes to advise that it will change its ticker symbol on the TSX-Venture Exchange from FCC to ELBM, effective Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The Company's OTCQX stock symbol will be updated shortly but will remain as FTSSF until further notice.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Garett Macdonald 67,005,677 98.6% 945,943 1.4% Trent Mell 62,547,092 92.1% 5,404,528 7.9% CL "Butch" Otter 65,454,562 96.3% 2,497,058 3.7% John Pollesel 67,099,746 98.8% 851,874 1.2% Susan Uthayakumar 66,583,266 98.0% 1,368,354 2.0%

All other resolutions provided for in the management information circular were also approved.

