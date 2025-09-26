Elastify Inc. places No. 142 on The Globe and Mail's seventh annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Elastify is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 142 on the 2025 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Elastify ranks #142 in the listing of all 400 Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025, and #10 in the Consulting category of the listing.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Elastify earned its spot with three-year growth of 256%.



"Being named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies is a reflection of the hard work, innovation, and commitment of our entire team," said Matthew Semkowski, Co-Managing Partner of Elastify. "We're proud of the culture we've built, the trust we've earned with our customers, and the impact we are making in reshaping how businesses engage with technology consultants and strategic partners."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About Elastify

Elastify is a fast-growing technology consulting firm helping organizations modernize their IT supply chain through data-driven insights, strategic partnerships, and industry expertise. Our team works with enterprises across North America to optimize procurement, drive efficiencies, and unlock new value from technology investments.

