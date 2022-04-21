El Catrin Welcomes Two New Chefs from Mexico City on Cinco de Mayo

Annual Celebration Marks Beginning of Summer Patio Season and Launch of a New Era



TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - El Catrin announced today that the restaurant will officially welcome two new international chefs and launch an updated menu at its annual Cinco De Mayo event, May 5-7, 2022. Hailing from Mexico City, El Catrin's new Executive Chef Carlos Zamora and Chef De Cuisine Jonathan Alvarado will welcome diners to the restaurant, sharing the drinks and dishes featured on the restaurant's new menu during the three-day celebration.

This year, El Catrin's Cinco De Mayo event marks a new era for the Toronto landmark. At the start of the year, chefs Carlos Zamora and Jonathan Alvarado relocated from Mexico City to Toronto to reimagine El Catrin's kitchen. They have worked at some of the world's best restaurants, including the three Michelin star-rated Can Fabes and two Michelin star-rated Mugaritz. The chefs also spent time at Mexico City's Pujol, known as one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants. This is the first time they will join forces at the same restaurant, and the duo has been quietly working on a menu relaunch this year.

"Cinco de Mayo is about celebrating the people and food of Puebla, a beautiful region of Mexico," says Chef Zamora. "Mexico has 32 states, each with so much difference, from the mountains to the desert. The masa, the comal, the Indigenous methods, the innovation – it's our responsibility to share the warmth of our people through the care of our food. It's this heritage and the hospitality of Mexico that we want to bring to our guests at El Catrin."

El Catrin's annual Cinco De Mayo celebration is a go-to event that ushers in the busy summer patio season. A Mariachi band, DJ, and tequila tastings will welcome guests on May 5th, from 5 pm to close. New and exclusive menu items will be featured throughout the 3-day fiesta, including Rajas Poblanas, Tacos Arabes, and Chicken Breast with Mole Poblano, celebrating the diverse regionality of one of the richest culinary histories in the world. Drink specials will showcase the best of Canada's largest tequila and mezcal bar.

"We have both had the opportunity to work throughout Puebla, and its unique and delicious culinary history has definitely inspired our approach," said Chef Alvarado. "We share the same feelings about cooking. It is a humanizing art, with the opportunity to combine recipes and execution to create something new. We welcome everyone to join us this Cinco de Mayo, an excellent time of year to see what's new at El Catrin."

"El Catrin is all about gathering what we value most – family, friends, culture, and of course, unparalleled Mexican cuisine," says Rik Ocvirk, VP of The Distillery Restaurants Corp. "For nearly a decade, Torontonians have cherished the warm feeling of sharing a delicious meal with loved ones here in the historic Distillery District, and we can't wait to share our new chefs and menu with our guests!"

Located in The Distillery District, El Catrin is one of Canada's most renowned Mexican restaurants, serving authentic traditional and modern Mexican cuisine. Executive Chef Carlos Zamora and Chef De Cuisine Jonathan Alvarado, both born in Mexico City, bring an abundance of charisma and technical skill to their dishes, showcasing the distinct and various flavours of Mexico. With rich historical knowledge and a commitment to innovation, El Catrin offers an exquisite and delicious celebration of Mexico's culinary ancestry. Visit www.elcatrin.ca

